This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Forbes Says Tampa Is the Best City in Florida To LiveMark HakeTampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Councilmember Deborah Figgs-Sanders
We’re asking thought leaders, business people, and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. As a female African...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: USFSP Campus Governor Sean Schrader
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Sean Schrader, now a...
Bay News 9
Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
tampamagazines.com
The InterView: Kenneth T. Welch, City of St. Petersburg
My mom is from Sarasota and my dad is from St. Petersburg. Our previous generations lived in Gainesville, Live Oak and back to South Carolina in the 1800s. I attended Lakewood High School, a public high school in St. Petersburg. I played football and participated in the band. Go Spartans!
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
stpetecatalyst.com
Women in tech, entrepreneurship have a new resource
Female founders have a tough time raising money; Forbes reported that women-led startups received just 2.3% of venture capital funding in 2020. Raechel Canipe, director of community engagement for Synapse Florida, is familiar with the disheartening statistics. So she became a founder herself, to help make a difference. Canipe publicly...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023 City of St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch
We’re asking thought leaders, business people, and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. 2023 will be a...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Councilmember Brandi Gabbard
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. St. Petersburg City Council’s...
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Jessica Dwyer, Dalton Wade Real Estate Group
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. If it’s a space...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Burlington Tower, Kenwood estate sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Burlington Tower, an 11-story affordable senior housing complex in St. Petersburg, has sold. Suncoast Christian Housing sold the apartment complex at 1000 Burlington Ave. N. to Burlington Tower Apartments LP for $8.25 million. The buying entity is connected to South Florida-based Miami...
995qyk.com
13 Best Boozy Brunches In Tampa Bay
Need a spot to help cure your hangover? Check out these 13 best boozy brunch spots in the Tampa Bay area. Most of these places include bottomless mimosas, which let’s be real, is the main reason to go out for brunch. We also included spots that have insane Bloody Mary’s or a build-you-own bar. There are so many good options to choose for a brunch place in Tampa, with the help of unation.com, we made a list of the best boozy brunches in Tampa Bay.
995qyk.com
9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023
It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
Tiki Docks to Take Up Residence in Cambria Hotel, Early Summer 2023
This new location is just one of three that the burgeoning brand, operated by 23 Restaurants, has planned for next year.
Calling all 'Hamilton' fans: Win $10 tickets to the musical at the Straz Center
TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone who enjoys the musical "Hamilton" may be able to win cheap tickets to go see the show at the Straz Center. The Tampa-based performing arts theater announced earlier in December a #Ham4Ham lottery, which is offering up a total of 40 tickets for $10 each.
Tampa business owner using fashion to educate community on East African culture
A Tampa Bay area business is using fashion to bridge international communities and help orphans along the way.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local firm changes ‘the Wall Street standard’
After starting his career with New York City powerbrokers, Mina Tadrus relocated to Tampa Bay intent on utilizing proprietary algorithms and unique trading strategies to revolutionize the investment industry. Tadrus, CEO of Tadrus Capital, and his partnership group launched the quantitative investment management firm from Tampa in 2019. Initially, his...
ktalnews.com
Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview. Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student …. One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at...
