QC man had marijuana operation at home, deputies allege
A 31-year-old Blue Grass man faces multiple charges after Scott County Deputies allege he had a marijuana operation in his home. Shay Toliver faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, cannabidiol – first offense, court records say.
Arrest of Travis Lennox
At approximately 9:23 PM December 22nd 35 year old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on a warrant out of Washington County . July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to La Chiva Loca Restaurant at 70 West 1st St. In Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the business, forcing it to close to the public. Following a criminal investigation, the following charges were filed against Lennox:Criminal Mischief 1st Degree a Class C Felony property damage greater than $10,000. Burglary 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony. Theft 5th Degree, a Simple Misdemeanor. Lennox was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was later released on a $15,300 cash bond.
2022 4th Quarter Year in Review
October 15 the Mt. Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band received their 35th consecutive top Division I rating at the state Marching band festival in Muscatine. Director Jim Depriest said the band has received a number one every year he has been at Mount Pleasat. So it was fitting his last was a number one. But as is typical with Mr. D He gave all the credit to the kids October 17 at the marching band’s final performance of the year during All Bands Night at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. It was also the final marching band performance under the direction of long-time director Jim DePriest.
RICO won’t implement bail reform set to begin Sunday
After last-minute legal decisions, Rock Island County will not implement new bail reform that was set to commence Sunday. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, several portions of the Pre-Trial Fairness Act were found unconstitutional by the Kankakee County Circuit Court on behalf of 65 state’s attorneys and sheriffs of Illinois.
Arrest made in Riverside restaurant burglary case
A suspect is in custody in a Riverside restaurant burglary case. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, last Friday 35-year-old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested on a Washington County warrant by the Ottumwa Police Department. Investigators say on July 17th Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to...
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
Ottumwa Man Arrested in Connection to Riverside Restaurant Burglary
(Washington County, IA) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office makes an arrest in connection to a restaurant burglary in Riverside earlier this year. Police responded to reports of the burglary on July 17th at La Chiva Loka on West 1st St. Investigators say damage done to the restaurant caused it to close to the public. An investigation led to officers identifying 35 year-old Travis David of Ottumwa as the suspect. David was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail and later released on bond.
Coralville man sentenced to life for nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids appealing conviction
The Coralville man sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of a man inside the Taboo Nightclub in Cedar Rapids this spring is appealing his conviction to the Iowa Supreme Court. 29-year-old Dimione Walker was convicted by a jury in less than 90 minutes in November. He was...
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
Fort Madison man booked on drug charges in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A Fort Madison man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest in Shenandoah Monday. The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Richard Jay Wells was arrested shortly after 9:55 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Wells' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Nishna Road for an equipment violation. Police say Wells was also cited for failure to provide security against liability and an open container.
Dive Team Searching for Man
(Grandview, Iowa) A dive team is searching the Mississippi River to find a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Michael Bishop, Jr. of Grandview was last heard from by his daughter on December 18th. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the GPS on Bishop’s car led investigators to believe his car is somewhere in the Mississippi River. His family says he liked to hang out near the Toolesboro Boat Ramp on the river, so the divers are starting there.
Man accused of stealing woman’s car at knifepoint formally charged Wednesday
The man who allegedly stole a woman’s car at knifepoint earlier this month and arrested in Illinois has been returned to Johnson County and formally charged. In the arrest report, the victim was leaving her Oaknoll Court residence the afternoon of December 12th when she was approached by 20-year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones Jr. of Iowa City. He allegedly was brandishing a knife and held it to her throat. Corley-Jones then reportedly told the woman he was going to take her car and made her roll under a nearby car before fleeing.
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
Man issued no contact order breaks it upon release from jail
An Iowa City man who was issued a no-contact order earlier this month broke it right after his release from jail. Arrest reports indicate that 23-year-old Joel Seals of Kirkwood Avenue was issued the order on December 5th. He was released during the midnight hour on December 9th and went to the protected party’s residence shortly thereafter.
Iowa City man charged with bringing contraband into Johnson County Jail
An Iowa City man who allegedly fled from police who tried to stop him as he was riding his motorized bicycle faces additional charges after drugs were found on his person at the Johnson County Jail. Police say 32-year-old Jeffery Naughton of Cottonwood Avenue was operating his bike near the...
Mobile home fire in North Liberty results in fatality
A Golf View Trailer Park resident perished when their mobile home caught fire Tuesday night. The Gazette reports that North Liberty Fire Department crews were dispatched in the 10pm hour to the trailer. A police officer was first on scene and saw flames at the front door and at a back window.
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
New Police Officer Serving The City of Washington
The City of Washington now has a new Police Officer. Officer Mia Brdecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification and graduated on December 16th. Police Chief Lester had this to say about the process of training for the new officer, “It was a long sixteen weeks, and she got through it, and she’ll spend the next six or seven weeks with sergeant Altenhofen finishing up her field training.” She began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
