Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
Crusader Christmas Classic in St. Cloud This Week
Cathedral is hosting a 3-day Crusader Christmas Classic Wednesday-Friday this week at Cathedral High School. The event will feature 6 varsity boys and 6 varsity girls teams participating in this event. Wednesday, 12/28. 11:00am - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - G 12:30pm - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) -...
Minnesota’s Como Zoo Hosting Epic Daytime New Year’s Parties This Weekend
The Como Park Zoo and Observatory is hosting a New Year's Eve Confetti Dance Party on Saturday, December 31st and Sunday, January 1st. The event is free but attendees must make a 'reservation' in advance. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days the zoo will ring in 2023...
Check It Out! A Minnesota Man Appeared On The TV Hit ‘Yellowstone’
The show Yellowstone has been going strong now on the Paramount Network for some time, heck it has even brought out a clothing line and spinoffs. One thing that it hasn't done, until now, is have a Minnesotan appear during the show. Well, you can now check that one off your Yellowstone bingo card.
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
Finally Sold: St. Cloud Mansion with an Indoor Pool Off the Market
How big does a house have to be to be considered a mansion? Well, there's really no solid number or rule to associate with it, but generally, a mansion will be at least 5,000 square feet. Most Realtors consider homes above 8,000 square feet to be a mansion. This house...
17 Graduate from St. Cloud-based Enterprise Academy
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Initiative Foundation, the Central Minnesota Community Empowerment Organization (CMCEO) and Higher Works Collaborative celebrated the graduation of 17 new entrepreneurs dedicated to building their homegrown business ideas in the Greater St. Cloud area. The St. Cloud entrepreneurs recently completed the Enterprise Academy—an Initiative Foundation...
M Health Releases 2022 Top Baby Names
UNDATED (WJON News) - As the year comes to an end, M Health Fairview officials say Charlotte and Theodore are the top Minnesota baby names in 2022. M Health Fairview has released the most popular names for the 13,300 babies born at its 10 Minnesota hospitals. M Health Fairview’s Top...
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
Some Minnesota State Parks Offer First Day Hikes on Sunday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- First Day Hikes will take place at 11 Minnesota state parks this Sunday. The specifics for Minnesota's First Day Hike events vary among participating state parks. For example, at Wild River, Mille Lacs Kathio, and Lake Bemidji state parks will be snowshoe hikes, while Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park will offer a candlelight event. At Whitewater State Park visitors can celebrate the first day of the year with a winter mindfulness walk.
Is It OK to Flash Your Headlights to Alert Other Drivers on Minnesota Roads?
We have already had our fair share of daytime snow storms in Minnesota this winter, and it is just getting started. I saw plenty of people driving without headlights on during the day in those storms which is incredibly dangerous for the motorists on the road, as well as the drivers of the vehicles themselves.
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action
I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.
Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
A $200,000 Winning Scratch Off Ticket Sold In Little Falls Before Christmas
Someone in Central Minnesota recently had a payday! The Holiday Stationstore in Little Falls had a $200,000 winning scratch-off ticket sold right before Christmas!. According to the Minnesota State Lottery website the scratch-off sold was a winning Jumbo Bucks $10 ticket. But that wasn't the only big-money winner in Central...
Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93. Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
Here Are 7 Of The Top Resolutions Minnesotans Are Making For 2023
Here we go. Another year is behind us, and a brand new one is getting ready to start something new; make some improvements in our lives; take in everything that has happened over the past year, and decide how we want to proceed into the future. I visited a website...
20 Things From Minnesota That Would Send Californians Into a Coma
There is a new trend on TikTok where people talk about things from the area they live that would be so foreign to Californians that it would send them into a coma. I wanted to get in on the fun and do a Minnesota version, so here are some things from Minnesota that would send Californians into a coma.
FFA Growing in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota FFA chapters are enjoying unprecedented growth. Over the past three years, officials say there have been more than 20 new chapters added statewide, with a dozen new chapters in the works next year. Val Aarsvold is the Executive Director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation. She...
