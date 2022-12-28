ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
17 Graduate from ﻿St. Cloud-based Enterprise Academy

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Initiative Foundation, the Central Minnesota Community Empowerment Organization (CMCEO) and Higher Works Collaborative celebrated the graduation of 17 new entrepreneurs dedicated to building their homegrown business ideas in the Greater St. Cloud area. The St. Cloud entrepreneurs recently completed the Enterprise Academy—an Initiative Foundation...
M Health Releases 2022 Top Baby Names

UNDATED (WJON News) - As the year comes to an end, M Health Fairview officials say Charlotte and Theodore are the top Minnesota baby names in 2022. M Health Fairview has released the most popular names for the 13,300 babies born at its 10 Minnesota hospitals. M Health Fairview’s Top...
Some Minnesota State Parks Offer First Day Hikes on Sunday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- First Day Hikes will take place at 11 Minnesota state parks this Sunday. The specifics for Minnesota's First Day Hike events vary among participating state parks. For example, at Wild River, Mille Lacs Kathio, and Lake Bemidji state parks will be snowshoe hikes, while Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park will offer a candlelight event. At Whitewater State Park visitors can celebrate the first day of the year with a winter mindfulness walk.
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?

Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93. Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
FFA Growing in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota FFA chapters are enjoying unprecedented growth. Over the past three years, officials say there have been more than 20 new chapters added statewide, with a dozen new chapters in the works next year. Val Aarsvold is the Executive Director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation. She...
