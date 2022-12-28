Read full article on original website
BBC
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
BBC
Teen who died in crash was one of a kind - family
The family of a teenager who died in a single-vehicle car crash have described him as "truly one of a kind". Aidan Webb, 19, was killed after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed at North Crawley, Milton Keynes, on Saturday. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
Two teenagers killed in car crash outside Lochiel on the Augusta Highway
Two South Australian teenagers have died after their car crashed into a tree almost 100km from their home.
BBC
Police officer in hospital after motorway crash
A police officer was taken to hospital after his patrol car collided with another vehicle and crashed into a wall on the M8 motorway in Glasgow. The police car was on its way to an emergency call when it was involved in the crash at junction 19 near the city centre.
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
'Miracle' As Kids Survive 2 Days in Mangled Car After Crash Killed Parents
The three children involved in the car crash were not rescued for 55 hours and have since been taken to hospital.
11 victims of Shoreham Airshow crash were unlawfully killed, inquest rules
The 11 men who died when a plane crashed at the Shoreham Airshow were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.A Hawker Hunter aircraft crashed on to the A27 during an aerial display at the event in West Sussex on August 22 2015.The conclusion was reached on Tuesday afternoon, more than seven years after the incident, which injured 13 other people including the pilot, Andrew Hill.Delivering her narrative verdict to a packed courtroom in County Hall North in Horsham, West Sussex Senior Coroner Penelope Schofield said: “Eleven innocent lives were cruelly lost on August 22 2015. Lives that were cut way...
3 siblings survive in Australian Outback for 55 hours after car crash that killed parents
Their parents were dead, their SUV overturned, but three children under the age of five managed to survive in the searing heat of the Australian Outback for 55 hours, local media reported. Their remaining family has called it “a miracle.”. Jake Day and Cindy Braddock “were involved in a...
BBC
Tribute paid to woman fatally struck by police car on Christmas Eve
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve has described her as a "cherished daughter". Rachael Moore was struck while walking in Sheil Road, Liverpool, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday. The 22-year-old died at the scene and her family...
Drug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a driver - twice over the legal limit for cannabis - crashes head-on with another car.The incident happened in Flintshire, Wales, when Gavin Andrew Evans attempted to overtake a vehicle.His Vauxhall Cavalier collides with a Vauxhall Agila at high speeds and police described the fact nobody died in the crash as “sheer luck”.All involved, including passengers and the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.Evans held no driving licence or insurance at the time of the incident and has since been jailed.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Independent's Rebecca Thomas wins at British Journalism AwardsFormer Australian deputy PM falls ill after drinking entire bowl of sedative drinkMoment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit Louisiana
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
BBC
Family pays tribute to man killed in A5 Lichfield crash
The family of a man who died in a car crash said he "brightened up the lives of so many people". Richard Allen's Ford Fiesta collided with a Volkswagen on 23 December on the A5 Wall bypass, Lichfield, at about 22:20 GMT. A 35-year-old man from the Bloxwich area has...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
Police are called in to investigate death of boy, four, at Center Parcs resort swimming pool
The child was pulled from a pool at the leisure complex in Longleat, Wiltshire, at around 11am on Christmas Eve, with emergency services including the air ambulance scrambled.
BBC
Merseyside cooking fires warning after four deaths in month
People are being warned not to leave cooking unattended after four fatal kitchen fires in a region in a month. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said four men, aged between 54 and 70, had died following separate blazes from 24 November to 23 December. The slow, smouldering fires were...
BBC
Fire crews tackle blaze in Rutherglen building
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a building in Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire on Main Street at about 11:15 and sent five appliances to the scene. Police Scotland said officers were assisting fire crews and asked drivers and...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
BBC
Boy, 11, dies after bike collides with bus in Bolton
An 11-year-old boy has died after his bike collided with a bus in Bolton. Greater Manchester Police was called to Vernon Street near the town centre at about 13:40 GMT. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and the driver of the bus is...
BBC
Cody Fisher: Two men charged with Birmingham nightclub stabbing murder
Two men have been charged with murder following the stabbing of footballer Cody Fisher at a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day. Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, have been remanded in custody, police said. The men, who were also charged with affray, will appear before...
BBC
Police dive team search River Spey for missing man Rodrigo Falcon
Specialists from Police Scotland's dive and marine unit have been brought in to assist with the search for a man missing in Speyside. Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen in Aviemore in the early hours of Sunday 11 December. Police have confirmed that the dive team have been searching a...
