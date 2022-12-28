Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a driver - twice over the legal limit for cannabis - crashes head-on with another car.The incident happened in Flintshire, Wales, when Gavin Andrew Evans attempted to overtake a vehicle.His Vauxhall Cavalier collides with a Vauxhall Agila at high speeds and police described the fact nobody died in the crash as “sheer luck”.All involved, including passengers and the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.Evans held no driving licence or insurance at the time of the incident and has since been jailed.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Independent's Rebecca Thomas wins at British Journalism AwardsFormer Australian deputy PM falls ill after drinking entire bowl of sedative drinkMoment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit Louisiana

15 DAYS AGO