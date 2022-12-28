ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Circus of speculation”, More Than 40000 Tori Lanez Fans File Petition to Over Turn His Conviction in Shooting Case With Megan Thee Stallion

By Neha Subhash Ghag
netflixjunkie.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

REVEALED: The Reason Tory Lanez’s Powerhouse Attorney Shawn Holley Is MIA From His Criminal Trial Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez’s A-list attorney Shawn Holley has been noticeably missing from his criminal trial this week and RadarOnline.com has learned the reason why. Holley, one of the sought-after lawyers in Hollywood, has been by Lanez’s side since the start of his criminal case. The rapper stands accused of shooting Megan The Stallion in the feet after an afterparty in the summer of 2020. Lanez pleaded not pleaded to the charges. Holley is an important part of the defense team, and the trial date was even pushed to accommodate her busy schedule. However, Holley has not been present this week in...
TheDailyBeast

Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness

The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
RadarOnline

Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks

Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Pardison Fontaine Stands With Megan Thee Stallion as Tory Lanez Trial Nears End: ‘I Wouldn’t Wish This On Anyone’

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend of more than two years, artist and songwriter Pardison Fontaine, has been a staple in the rapper’s inner circle in the lead-up to and through the duration of the felony assault trial against Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her during an altercation in July 2020. Despite not being a plaintiff in the trial, Megan has been the target of rampant misinformation and extensive backlash for speaking out about the harm she experiences. In a new statement, Fontaine, known more frequently as Pardi, reflected on the double-edged sword that women like Megan often face when they...
Vibe

Vivica Fox Defends Megan Thee Stallion After Joe Budden’s Comments

Vivica Fox has issued a response to Joe Budden after he claimed not to like Megan Thee Stallion. The Soul Food actress delivered her remarks on the Fox Soul show, Cocktails with Queens. While on his self-titled podcast, Budden asserted he had personal reasons for his dislike of like the Houston rapper as Tory Lanez stands trial. “Joe Budden, if you don’t button it up and sit yo b**ch a** down,” the Set It Off actress exclaimed. “Hatin’ on that girl. Okay, y’all mad ’cause girls right now is ruling rap. It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sistas is just ruling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan The Stallion

A jury has handed down its verdict in Tory Lanez's felony assault trial after deliberating for the past 48 hours. On Friday, December 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges. During the final hearing of the trial, the Alone At Prom artist was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. According to Laws & Crimes journalist Meghann Cuniff, a disturbing scene went down in the courtroom involving Lanez's father and stepmother after the verdict was read.
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Battle Against 1501 Moving To Trial

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment is officially going to trial after the Houston rapper scored an early legal win. Rolling Stone reported a judge sided with the 27-year-old musician in a pre-trial ruling. According to the outlet, a Texas judge declined the record label’s request to claim the 2021 project Something for Thee Hotties did not count as an album in the rapper’s, legal name Megan Pete, contract terms. 1501, founded by Carl Crawford, made the request in September 2021 and argued the court should dismiss the pending trial under these circumstances. More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Is The...
HOUSTON, TX
American Songwriter

Adele Shouts Out Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Verdict: “Do Whatever You Want Now, Baby!”

Adele has publicly shared her support for Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was found guilty on all counts in their 2020 shooting case. Over the holiday weekend, Adele performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as part of her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele. During a Friday night show, the “Easy On Me” singer brought up the viral TikTok mash-up of her 2015 hit, “Water Under the Bridge,” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion But Seemingly Throws Shade at the Black Community

Amazingly, conservative pundit Candace Owens has come out in defense of Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But did she use the trial actually to disrespect the Black community?. Owens’ rants typically slant toward disrespecting Black people and Black culture, and she usually fights for anything that goes against the Black community. She appears on her recent podcast to discuss the Tory Lanez trial. She may be defending Megan but seemingly uses her bully pulpit to once again throw shade toward the Black community to her conservative white audience.
TEXAS STATE
musictimes.com

Cardi B Defends Herself After Controversial Lyrics Got Called Out by Fans

A few months ago, Cardi B collaborated with GloRilla for the song "Tomorrow 2" from the EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." and many fans have been calling her out because of a specific verse from the track; today, the rapper has finally broken her silence and addressed the issue. According to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy