ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Suspected outbreak of bird flu in Walla Walla County area

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday it is investigating a suspected outbreak of bird flu in the area. According to information from the health department, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife sent biologists to an area where a large number of sick or dead waterfowl were found. Samples were sent...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Chaplaincy Health Care reopens Kennewick hospice house

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Chaplaincy Healthcare reopened their Hospice House in Kennewick on Thursday, December 29. The facility was evacuated and temporarily closed after a water main break and partial ceiling collapse on December 23. Since the water main break the building has been inspected and is safe for reopening. “Because we...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

House fire on Clark St in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Shortly after 4 a.m. the Pasco Fire Department (PFD) responded to a house fire at 609 West Clark St. When fire crews arrived on scene fire damage was visible on the outside of the home according to Ben Shearer with Pasco Fire. The home was supposed to be...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cooking with Cristian: Grandma's posole

This month's special holiday edition of Cooking with Cristian takes place in Cristian's hometown of Othello, Wash. Cristian's grandma Dora Beraza walks him through how to make Posole, a traditional Mexican holiday dish. Watch as Cristian and his grandma teach you how to make it at home while cracking jokes, unveiling family secrets and most importantly enjoying each other's company.
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local Sheriffs begin new terms

Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond was sworn into his third term on Wednesday, December 28. Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider was sworn into his second term in office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

State officials test Walla Walla waterfowl for potential bird flu outbreak

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is investigating the possibility of an avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl around Walla Walla, according to a press release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (WWCDCH). Biologists are testing samples from recently reported sick or dead waterfowl.
WALLA WALLA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-City Treasures moves location due to ‘unattainable’ rent cost

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-City Treasures shut its doors last week at the Kennewick Plaza. They’re opening back up on Thursday in a new location downtown. It’s located at 311 W. Kennewick Ave. The owners, Terry and Shane Pooler, choose different organizations around the community to donate their profits to. The thrift center has been open for just a few years,...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy