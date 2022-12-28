Read full article on original website
Lowcountry News Fri 12.30.2022
LOT OF US ARE PROBABLY READY TO FINISH OFF 2022 AND GREET THE NEW YEAR AND THERE ARE PLENTY OF PLACES TO DO IT IN THE LOWCOUNTRY. BEAUFORT’S GOT A ROARING ‘20’S NEW YEARS EVE AT REVOLUTION BALLROOM. BLUFFTON HAS ITS CRAB POT DROP AT THE OLD TOWN DISPENSARY. DAUFUSKIE ISLAND HAS A NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT THE OLD DAUFUSKIE CRAB COMPANY IN FREEPORT MARINA. PROBABLY THE BEST-KNOWN GATHERING IS AT HARBOUR TOWN ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND WITH TWO BALL DROPS FROM THE LIGHTHOUSE, ONE AT 7PM (HEY, IT’LL BE MIDNIGHT IN LONDON) AND ONE AT OUR MIDNIGHT. THE OMNI HOTEL, THE HILTON HEAD BEACH AND TENNIS RESORT, BROTHER SHUCKERS RESTAURANT AND A DISCO BASH AT POSEIDON IN SHELTER COVE. AND THEN, OF COURSE, THERE’S THE POLAR PLUNGE ON NEW YEAR’S DAY AT COLIGNY BEACH AT 11AM, WITH ACTIVITIES STARTING AT 10.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
DSS to end SNAP emergency allotments in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month. The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. “January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture […]
The 20 best golf courses in South Carolina (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in South Carolina. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in South Carolina. GOLF’s other course...
South Carolina has 2 billionaires, see who they are
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in South Carolina using data from Forbes.
South’s Greatest Doctors 2022/23
Dr. Tim Minton, the region’s only fellowship-trained, double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is committed to providing a superior level of care in a friendly and personalized environment. WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT PRACTICING MEDICINE?. In plastic surgery I love the artistry side of the specialty....
Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance
Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance avenue lined with live oaks is a classic image from the moonlight and magnolias Old South. Found here in Savannah GA. In the 1890s, Wymberley Jones De Renne laid out the live oak avenue, to celebrate the birth of his son. A breathtaking avenue sheltered by...
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Folly Beach Hotels: Oceanfront Options
Folly Beach is a quiet and quirky beachgoer’s paradise. Known as the “Edge of America” (a name coined long ago by two surf shop owners), this South Carolina town is one of the closest beaches to historic Charleston, and it has been a hidden getaway for decades. A prime spot for surfing, seashell hunting, and wildlife watching, Folly Beach is the perfect location for families who want an affordable beach vacation on the East coast of the United States.
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
Christmas blizzard’s effects being felt in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As clean-up efforts begin in Buffalo, New York after the deadly blizzard hit last Friday, folks that live there are not the only ones affected. Some have families that live right here in the Lowcountry. “She mentioned to me, she said, ‘By the way, if you...
South Carolina Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023
South Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their payments on the normal monthly schedule in January. As usual, payments will be...
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Charleston Harbor Now Can Handle Largest Ships
Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet, which means the largest ships can access South Carolina Ports’ terminals at any time and any tide. Gov. Henry McMaster, other state leaders, members of Congress, project partners, business and maritime community leaders and SC Ports officials recently gathered to mark the successful completion of the project. “It is a truly historical moment to be celebrating this monumental achievement. Charleston Harbor has been deepened to 52 feet,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “With the deepest harbor on the East Coast, we can efficiently work mega container ships at any tide. This investment will bring economic success to South Carolina for generations to come.” South Carolina Ports and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, partnered on the Charleston Harbor deepening project, which cost the state and federal government around $580 million. The work got underway in 2018, thanks to $300 million the state set aside in 2012, followed by several infusions of federal funding. In 2019, Congress appropriated $138 million for the project, funding it to completion. The Army Corps awarded five dredging contracts – three to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC, one to Norfolk Dredging Company and one to Marinex Construction, Inc. – and the work was completed in four years.
Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
Activists fight to memorialize site of largest slave auction in American history
Judy Woodruff: Activists in Savannah, Georgia, are fighting to shine a spotlight on a little known, but very painful moment in American history. Special correspondent Benedict Moran reports for our arts and culture series, Canvas. Benedict Moran: Three miles from the center of Savannah sits this nondescript plot of land....
Tax rebate 2022: Direct one-time $800 South Carolina check to be sent in one day
South Carolina taxpayers are set to receive a direct tax rebate worth up to $800 in one day. All taxpayers who filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms before the Oct. 17 deadline are eligible and should receive their payment by New Year's Eve, the South Carolina Department of Revenue wrote. Married couples who filed jointly will only receive one rebate.
Midlands recipients not ready for emergency COVID SNAP benefits to end, say it will be an adjustment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new change from the South Carolina Department of Social Services means an adjustment for people who've been receiving an added benefit for nearly three years. Starting February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount. Since the start...
Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
