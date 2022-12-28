Read full article on original website
Rochester Woman Killed in St. Paul Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is the victim of a deadly crash that occurred in St. Paul Friday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was traveling south on I-35 E when she made a sudden lane change, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a median wall at the interchange with I-94. The fatal crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m.
fox9.com
Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle on Highway 42 in southern Minnesota
KELLOGG, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man was killed after rear-ending an SUV on Highway 42 in Wabasha County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report states the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 25 in Kellogg, a city about 30 miles northeast of Rochester. There were three vehicles involved in the collision.
Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
KAAL-TV
OCSO identify woman found dead in ditch on Monday; suspect named, charged
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday released the identity of a woman found deceased in a ditch in Cascade Township on Monday night. The body of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of the Eyota and Rochester area was discovered after a resident’s dog located her body in a ditch about 20 to 25 feet off of West River Road near River Bluff Lane NW.
Young Man From Kellogg Killed in Chain-Reaction Crash
Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Kellogg was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 42 in Wabasha County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the deadly chain-reaction crash began when a southbound Chevy pick-up rear-ended a Chevy Blazer, which then rear-ended a Ford Escape. The fatal crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the southern outskirts of Kellogg.
Woman, 31, killed in crash on I-35E in downtown St. Paul
A Rochester woman was killed in a crash on I-35E in downtown St. Paul Friday evening. The crash on southbound I-35E at I-94 was reported to the Minnesota State Patrol at 7:55 p.m., with police saying the driver made a "sudden lane change and lost control of the vehicle." The...
KIMT
Rochester man facing murder charge over body discovered Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a murder charge for the body of a woman found in a ditch in Olmsted County. Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39 from Rochester, has been booked into the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of Murder in the 2nd degree. The body of...
KIMT
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
Abandoned House Near Rochester Airport Lost in Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department says an abandoned home near the Rochester Airport is a total loss as the result of a structure fire reported early Friday morning. A news release indicates fire crews were called to the blaze in the 200 block of County Rd. 16...
KEYC
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
KIMT
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
KAAL-TV
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
KIMT
Probation for traffic crash and drug possession in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after two separate traffic accidents result in probation for a Rochester man. Aden Hassan Aden, 32, was sentenced Thursday to five years and supervised probation and ordered to either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Aden...
Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
steeledodgenews.com
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
$15,000 in Copper Wire Stolen from Rochester-Area Work Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a costly burglary reported at a construction site in Cascade Township. Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of a past-action burglary at a job site in the 1300 block of Skyview Cr. Northwest Tuesday morning. Employees reported that .10, .12 and .14 gauge wire stolen from the work site sometime between December 21 and December 27.
KEYC
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has charged Mustafa Bush, 39, with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. Bush is from Rochester. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the investigative team initially believes a firearm was used to kill Robinson. Robinson’s...
Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Body Discover Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious death after the discovery of a body in rural northwest Rochester Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said he could only release minimal information Monday morning, however he did say investigators...
KROC News
