South Hill, VA

WFXR

Controlled burn becomes out of control in Halifax Co.

HALIFAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Halifax Volunteer Fire Department got a brand new tanker engine (Tanker 205) on Friday and an out-of-control fire to use it on. Firefighters say on Facebook that they responded to a controlled burn in the evening hours of Friday and cleared the scene. They say they were called back to […]
HALIFAX, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville blindsided by frigid cold snap

It may not have been much of a white Christmas this year in Emporia, but it was certainly a cold and windy one. Over the Christmas holiday weekend, an arctic cold front descended over Virginia, bringing near-zero-degree temperatures, freezing rain, high winds, and plenty of ice. Across the Commonwealth, tens...
EMPORIA, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Mecklenburg County Deeds Transfers through November 2022

Christopher John Adamo to Larry M. Fauscette for lot 130-H River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $16,500. Linda L. Alexander to Teresa Lynn Costner for lot 29 section C Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $825,000. Awesome Faith Ministries to Rent It Out, LLC for 1.25 acres in...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

South Hill native dies in car crash

Virginia State Police Trooper J.C. Clark is investigating a fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. on Route 637, approximately a mile south of Route 653. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Route 637 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people all over the country and in Virginia were hoping to reign in the new year half-billion dollars richer after Tuesday’s Mega Million Jackpot drawing. After no one successfully matched all six numbers during the Friday drawing before Christmas Eve, the jackpot swelled...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

1 dead in Appomattox County crash

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 71-year-old man named Larry Tomlinson died after a car crash on Route 460 the day after Christmas. Around 6:40 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just west of Route 646 on 460. VSP said Tomlinson was driving when his car...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

State Police investigating fatal crash in Appomattox County

At 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 just west of Route 646. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver,...

