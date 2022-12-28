Read full article on original website
Controlled burn becomes out of control in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Halifax Volunteer Fire Department got a brand new tanker engine (Tanker 205) on Friday and an out-of-control fire to use it on. Firefighters say on Facebook that they responded to a controlled burn in the evening hours of Friday and cleared the scene. They say they were called back to […]
Virginia offers free parking and other goodies for First Day Hikes
Virginia State Parks are offering free parking and a First Day Hike sticker to those who participate in the January 1 tradition.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville blindsided by frigid cold snap
It may not have been much of a white Christmas this year in Emporia, but it was certainly a cold and windy one. Over the Christmas holiday weekend, an arctic cold front descended over Virginia, bringing near-zero-degree temperatures, freezing rain, high winds, and plenty of ice. Across the Commonwealth, tens...
thenewsprogress.com
Mecklenburg County Deeds Transfers through November 2022
Christopher John Adamo to Larry M. Fauscette for lot 130-H River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $16,500. Linda L. Alexander to Teresa Lynn Costner for lot 29 section C Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $825,000. Awesome Faith Ministries to Rent It Out, LLC for 1.25 acres in...
South Crater Road reopened after crash in Petersburg
A crash has closed all northbound lanes of South Crater Road near Interstate 95, as well as the ramp that leads from South Crater Road to the interstate.
Driver shot on Interstate 85 in Virginia
A driver was shot on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County line just after midnight Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
thenewsprogress.com
South Hill native dies in car crash
Virginia State Police Trooper J.C. Clark is investigating a fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. on Route 637, approximately a mile south of Route 653. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Route 637 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
NBC12
Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people all over the country and in Virginia were hoping to reign in the new year half-billion dollars richer after Tuesday’s Mega Million Jackpot drawing. After no one successfully matched all six numbers during the Friday drawing before Christmas Eve, the jackpot swelled...
Missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
A missing Powhatan County woman was found dead in a Goochland County park on Wednesday.
Counterfeit money used by two men at nearby stores in Brunswick County
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an incident involving counterfeit money that was used at two separate businesses.
WSET
1 dead in Appomattox County crash
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 71-year-old man named Larry Tomlinson died after a car crash on Route 460 the day after Christmas. Around 6:40 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just west of Route 646 on 460. VSP said Tomlinson was driving when his car...
Chesterfield Police investigating a shooting on Route 1
Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning.
Petersburg man arrested in connection to attempted Colonial Heights home break-in on Christmas Day
A Petersburg man is in jail after he was arrested in connection to a Christmas Day attempted break-in and shooting that injured a Colonial Heights man and killed his dog.
Former Virginia cop and cross-country killer listed father, State Police officer, friend as references for deputy job
Newly obtained employment records on the lone suspect in a cross-country triple murder case have revealed that former VSP trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire listed his father, a close friend and a VSP field training officer on his application for employment with the latter law enforcement agency.
timesvirginian.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Appomattox County
At 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 just west of Route 646. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver,...
Virginia State Police identify man killed in Amelia shootout, family speaks out
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and a man was killed during a shootout on Wednesday night in Amelia County.
