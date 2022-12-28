ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

caswellmessenger.com

2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists

Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
capitolbroadcasting.com

Rocky Mount Mills and Ripe Revival Help with Food Distribution Event for Holidays

Tuesday, December 20, 2022, was an amazing day at Rocky Mount Mills with Ripe Revival and our community. Thanks to the team at Ripe Revival, hundreds of volunteers, dozens of businesses and sponsors, and over 55 nonprofits in eastern NC, over 2,500 families will have fresh produce, proteins, bread, and other items for the week of Christmas.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
thenewsprogress.com

Mecklenburg County Deeds Transfers through November 2022

Christopher John Adamo to Larry M. Fauscette for lot 130-H River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $16,500. Linda L. Alexander to Teresa Lynn Costner for lot 29 section C Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $825,000. Awesome Faith Ministries to Rent It Out, LLC for 1.25 acres in...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville blindsided by frigid cold snap

It may not have been much of a white Christmas this year in Emporia, but it was certainly a cold and windy one. Over the Christmas holiday weekend, an arctic cold front descended over Virginia, bringing near-zero-degree temperatures, freezing rain, high winds, and plenty of ice. Across the Commonwealth, tens...
EMPORIA, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Wednesday blaze destroys house

AHOSKIE – The cause of a fire that destroyed a home near here Wednesday afternoon remains unknown. Firefighters from four departments responded after a call to Hertford County E911 Dispatch came in at around 2:30 p.m. regarding a residential structure fire in the 500 block of Hall Siding Road, located north of Ahoskie near the Brantley’s Grove community. The call referenced the residence as “fully engulfed” at that time.
AHOSKIE, NC
iheart.com

North Carolina Woman Scores Massive Lottery Prize For Christmas

A woman in North Carolina had a lot to celebrate over Christmas — including winning an impressive $700,000 lottery prize in a newly-launched game. Friday (December 23) started like any other day leading up to Christmas, but when Donna Denton of Wilson "went out for a biscuit," she decided to try her luck at the Triple 777 game, which debuted earlier this month, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. She purchased the $10 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on North Wilson Street and checked the ticket with her husband when she got home, where they both discovered she won one of the games top $700,000 prizes.
WILSON, NC
thenewsprogress.com

South Hill native dies in car crash

Virginia State Police Trooper J.C. Clark is investigating a fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. on Route 637, approximately a mile south of Route 653. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Route 637 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Caesars ups the ante on Danville casino

Since its approval by Danville voters in November 2020, plans for a casino in the city have shifted. In August 2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Together, they upped the size and scope of Caesars Virginia, increasing their investment from $400 million to $650 million.
DANVILLE, VA

