caswellmessenger.com
2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists
Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
Community raised over $90k for NC high school band’s trip to Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band is getting a big honor. The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning to head to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to […]
capitolbroadcasting.com
Rocky Mount Mills and Ripe Revival Help with Food Distribution Event for Holidays
Tuesday, December 20, 2022, was an amazing day at Rocky Mount Mills with Ripe Revival and our community. Thanks to the team at Ripe Revival, hundreds of volunteers, dozens of businesses and sponsors, and over 55 nonprofits in eastern NC, over 2,500 families will have fresh produce, proteins, bread, and other items for the week of Christmas.
chapelboro.com
Still in Line: Black Students’ Isolation From Chapel Hill Nightlife
“We reserve the right to refuse entry at bouncer’s discretion” are the words printed above dress code signage at Still Life, a night club on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Neil Pierre-Louis, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, said he was denied entry to the club when he arrived...
cbs17
Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds affected by cyberattack on vendor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe, Nash and Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being. The reason, the counties said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by their vendor, Cott Systems. The...
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
thenewsprogress.com
Mecklenburg County Deeds Transfers through November 2022
Christopher John Adamo to Larry M. Fauscette for lot 130-H River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $16,500. Linda L. Alexander to Teresa Lynn Costner for lot 29 section C Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $825,000. Awesome Faith Ministries to Rent It Out, LLC for 1.25 acres in...
Lottery win makes Christmas merrier for Wilson woman
The Triple 777 game debuted this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Two more top prizes are still unclaimed.
‘Very merry Christmas’: North Carolina woman plans to donate some of $700,000 lottery win to church
Donna Denton, of Wilson, bought a lottery ticket on Friday and won $700,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville blindsided by frigid cold snap
It may not have been much of a white Christmas this year in Emporia, but it was certainly a cold and windy one. Over the Christmas holiday weekend, an arctic cold front descended over Virginia, bringing near-zero-degree temperatures, freezing rain, high winds, and plenty of ice. Across the Commonwealth, tens...
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
'Unacceptable:' Mother with 3 young children left without heat for 5 days in Holly Springs apartment
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Imagine not having working heat during wind chills in the single digits. A Holly Springs mother says it happened to her family. As of Tuesday night, she’s gone five days without heat inside her apartment at Maple Ridge Apartment Homes,. Jessica Chatman has stopped...
cbs17
Longtime TV broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at 93: reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Barbara Walters, a veteran TV journalist who made her debut on ABC News in 1976, has died at the age of 93, multiple reports confirm. This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Wednesday blaze destroys house
AHOSKIE – The cause of a fire that destroyed a home near here Wednesday afternoon remains unknown. Firefighters from four departments responded after a call to Hertford County E911 Dispatch came in at around 2:30 p.m. regarding a residential structure fire in the 500 block of Hall Siding Road, located north of Ahoskie near the Brantley’s Grove community. The call referenced the residence as “fully engulfed” at that time.
iheart.com
North Carolina Woman Scores Massive Lottery Prize For Christmas
A woman in North Carolina had a lot to celebrate over Christmas — including winning an impressive $700,000 lottery prize in a newly-launched game. Friday (December 23) started like any other day leading up to Christmas, but when Donna Denton of Wilson "went out for a biscuit," she decided to try her luck at the Triple 777 game, which debuted earlier this month, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. She purchased the $10 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on North Wilson Street and checked the ticket with her husband when she got home, where they both discovered she won one of the games top $700,000 prizes.
cbs17
BUSTED: Convicted felon found with drugs, 2 guns, Halifax County deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon was arrested during a drug bust in Roanoke Rapids, Halifax County deputies announced Friday. On Thursday at about 10 a.m., deputies said they served a search warrant at 39-year-old Jeb Robert Green’s home on Dickens Ave. They said they were...
cbs17
Halifax County dad arrested for drugs, DWI with toddler in car: sheriff
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County father was arrested last Friday for numerous drug offenses and driving while impaired after deputies found him with a toddler in his lap, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office said Corp....
New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws
With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.
thenewsprogress.com
South Hill native dies in car crash
Virginia State Police Trooper J.C. Clark is investigating a fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. on Route 637, approximately a mile south of Route 653. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Route 637 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
Virginia Business
Caesars ups the ante on Danville casino
Since its approval by Danville voters in November 2020, plans for a casino in the city have shifted. In August 2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Together, they upped the size and scope of Caesars Virginia, increasing their investment from $400 million to $650 million.
