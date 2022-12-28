Read full article on original website
What to expect from Montpelier’s New Year’s Celebration
Vermont’s Capitol City will have live musical performances and parties to ring in the New Year. Dave Keller who traditionally performs on New Year’s Eve in Montpelier will play music at Bethany church at 8:00. Myra Flynn will perform at Hugo’s Bar and Grill. Barr Hill Distillery will have a sparkling toast at midnight. And […]
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our Snowplow Spotlight series with trucks and crews who may have just finally gotten their energy back after last weekend’s storm!. Ice Claw is driven by Jeffery Dumont out of the Colchester garage and plows Route 116. The truck was named by kids...
whdh.com
Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail
Authorities identify 28-year-old New Hampshire man who died hiking over Christmas weekend
manchesterinklink.com
Officials saddened by death of ‘model inmate’ in Manchester – 10 days after release
OSSIPEE, NH — In October, she was feted by county officials and state Sen. Jeb Bradley as a model inmate at the Carroll County Jail. On Christmas Eve, she was found dead in a tent outside a homeless shelter in Manchester. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, was transferred...
WPFO
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton
SANBORNTON — A 50-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton. The crash took place on I-93 south at around 9:05 a.m. on December 26. According to the report, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off...
28-year-old man hiking in Franconia, NH found dead
Missing hiker found dead near New Hampshire trail
WCAX
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
newportdispatch.com
Teen involved in crash in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 16-year-old driver from Danville was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 7:50 a.m. According to the report he was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion when he exited the west side of the road and hit a rock embankment.
mychamplainvalley.com
Berlin police officer assaulted at Hilltop Inn
Berlin, VT — On December 26, officers from the Berlin Police Department were called to the Hilltop Inn located at 3472 Airport Rd. Officers were advised the 29-year-old male, Robert Spears, was not renting a room at the Hilltop Inn and was reported to be drunk and disorderly. Officers...
mychamplainvalley.com
Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation
Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after vehicle tires slashed, windows broken in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say a man from West Topsham was arrested on a warrant following an incident in St. Johnsbury. Authorities were notified of a vehicle with four tires slashed, and every window broken at the Comfort Inn in St. Johnsbury on December 23. Police say with the...
