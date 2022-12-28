ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NH

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
WEARE, NH
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our Snowplow Spotlight series with trucks and crews who may have just finally gotten their energy back after last weekend’s storm!. Ice Claw is driven by Jeffery Dumont out of the Colchester garage and plows Route 116. The truck was named by kids...
COLCHESTER, VT
whdh.com

Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WPTZ) — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. “We...
FRANCONIA, NH
WPFO

Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
BRIDGTON, ME
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton

SANBORNTON — A 50-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton. The crash took place on I-93 south at around 9:05 a.m. on December 26. According to the report, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off...
SANBORNTON, NH
CBS Boston

28-year-old man hiking in Franconia, NH found dead

FRANCONIA, N.H. -- A 28-year-old man hiking in Franconia, New Hampshire was found dead by rescue teams early Christmas morning. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officers were notified about an overdue hiker around 9 p.m. on Saturday.The man started to hike the 8.6 Bridle Path/Falling Waters Loop around 11 a.m. on Saturday.  According to a family member in China who was tracking his progress, his phone went dead around 6:15 p.m., when he appeared to be off trail south of Mount Lincoln. The family member also said the man was an inexperienced hiker and it was unclear what he had for...
FRANCONIA, NH
WTNH

Missing hiker found dead near New Hampshire trail

Mount Lincoln, NH – The body of a hiker who went missing on Christmas Eve has been found on New Hampshire’s Mount Lincoln. According to New Hampshire’s Department of Fish & Game, the man went hiking on the Falling Waters Loop trail. A family member was tracking the man’s phone when he saw the hiker […]
LINCOLN, NH
WCAX

Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Teen involved in crash in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 16-year-old driver from Danville was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 7:50 a.m. According to the report he was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion when he exited the west side of the road and hit a rock embankment.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Berlin police officer assaulted at Hilltop Inn

Berlin, VT — On December 26, officers from the Berlin Police Department were called to the Hilltop Inn located at 3472 Airport Rd. Officers were advised the 29-year-old male, Robert Spears, was not renting a room at the Hilltop Inn and was reported to be drunk and disorderly. Officers...
BERLIN, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation

Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
NEWPORT, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy