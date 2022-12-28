ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic

Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
RUMSON, NJ
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap

Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
CAMDEN, NJ
No. 8 Red Bank Catholic wins second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic title

Red Bank Catholic is picking up right where it left off last season as one of the top Shore Conference teams, but the Caseys are getting it done with a very young roster. Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, had four freshmen, two sophomores and three seniors combine for a 59-42 victory over Manasquan to win its second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic Cervino Bracket final on Friday night.
RED BANK, NJ
Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap

Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
WAYNE, NJ
