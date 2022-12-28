Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: No. 3 Rutgers Prep falls to Montverde Academy at She Got Game Classic
Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, took a 58-47 loss at the hands of Montverde (FL) in the championship game of the She Got Game Classic, in Tampa Bay, FL. The loss was the Argonauts’ second of the year, snapped a three-game win streak and dropped the team’s record to 4-2. The Somerset County team previously lost to Morris Catholic.
Girls basketball: Ocean City and Newark Academy win at Boardwalk Classic
Madelyn Adamson scored 13 points to lead Ocean City to a 32-19 win over Bishop Eustace at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Ocean City (4-2) used a 15-5 second quarte run to take a 21-7 lead at the half. Bishop Eustace fell to 2-5. Newark Academy 48, Barnegat 32. Dagny...
Boys Basketball: Dylan Harper leads Don Bosco Prep in John Wall Holiday Invitational final
Dylan Harper led the way for Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 33 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in its 79-74 victory over Farmville Central (NC) in the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Devonte Graham Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Don...
Morris Knolls over Villa Walsh - Mendham Holiday Classic - Girls basketball recap
Jayda Brock posted 14 points and five rebounds to lead Morris Knolls as it defeated Villa Walsh 58-29 in the consolation game of the Mendham Holiday Classic at Mendham High School. Morris Knolls led 24-14 at the half and outscored Villa Walsh 34-15 in the second half, closing the game...
Girls basketball: Ridgefield Park wins at Butler Tournament
Nadia Otuyelu netted 19 points to lead Ridgefield Park to a 50-21 win over Hoboken at the Butler Tournament, at Demarest. Michelene Miles added on nine points for Ridgefield Park (3-3), while Ateera Bradley recorded eight points. Hoboken fell to 1-4. Demarest 35, Dumont 32. Demarest edged out a 35-32...
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic
Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
WOBM Classic: Toms River North defeats Middletown South in third-place game - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Rodemann dropped 21 points and nine rebounds to propel Toms River North to a 60-57 victory over Middletown South in the third-place game at the WOBM Christmas Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena located in Toms River. Darcy Gaboury recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Toms River North (4-2),...
Moon Area (PA) tops Elizabeth - Governor’s Challenge Showcase - Boys basketball recap
Cameron McRae scored 18 points to go along with two rebounds and assists in a loss for Elizabeth as it was defeated by Moon Area (PA) with a score of 61-78 in the Governor’s Challenge Showcase at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Augustine McGee also added...
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap
Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
West Essex defeats Cedar Grove - West Essex Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Joe Ganton scored 22 points as West Essex defeated Cedar Grove 80-44 in the consolation game of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. West Essex (4-2) jumped out to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 40-20 at the half. It went on a 24-9 run in the third quarter to take a 64-29 lead.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 14 Seton Hall Prep defeats No. 10 Ramapo - Ice Vault Classic
Matt Smith and Rocco Mendoza recorded two goals and two assists to lead Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, past No. 10 Rampo 8-6 in the Ice Vault Classic at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Seton Hall Prep (3-5) took a 6-1 lead in the second...
Point Pleasant Boro has more champs, but Lacey wins team title at Walter Woods Tourney
If Friday’s race for the team title at the Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South was any indication, the Jan. 13 dual for the Class B South title between Lacey and Point Pleasant Boro is going to be a barnburner. Point Pleasant Boro won four individual titles, but it...
No. 8 Red Bank Catholic wins second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic title
Red Bank Catholic is picking up right where it left off last season as one of the top Shore Conference teams, but the Caseys are getting it done with a very young roster. Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, had four freshmen, two sophomores and three seniors combine for a 59-42 victory over Manasquan to win its second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic Cervino Bracket final on Friday night.
Wrestling: West Morris wins bonus points battle to take down High Point
West Morris edged out a 36-30 home dual victory over High Point in Chester. The bonus points ended up being the dual’s deciding factor as both teams won seven bouts. West Morris (1-0) recorded bonus points in five victories, all by pin, while High Point (0-1) recorded two pins and a forfeit.
Girls basketball: Old Tappan takes first at Joe Poli Classic
Mackenzie Ward netted 14 points to help Old Tappanke take a 45-34 victory over Secaucus in the championship game of the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. The Golden Knights earned their first title win at the Joe Polic Classic since 2015. Layla Giordano added on 12 points...
Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
No. 10 Ewing survives late push by Rumson-Fair Haven to win a WOBM Classic title
Ewing faced one of its toughest challenges so far this season in the WOBM Holiday Classic Snyder Bracket Tournament final on Friday night, and managed to stand up to a relentless Rumson-Fair Haven squad. Ewing, ranked No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on in the waning minutes of...
Boys basketball: DeMatha (MD) tops No. 8 Bergen Catholic - Governor’s Challenge
Terry Copeland posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 53-70 loss to DeMatha (MD) in the Governor’s Challenge Showcase at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Brandon Benjamin was also solid, posting 13...
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee: Colonia, Westfield claim victories - Boys basketball recap
Aiden Derkack posted an all-around performance of 17 points, eight rebounds, and five steals to lead Colonia to a dominant 73-54 victory over Woodbridge in round-robin play of the LeGrand Holiday Jubilee at Colonia. Anthony Gooden recorded 15 points for Colonia (5-1), who used a massive 24-9 run to take...
Wrestling: Two N.J. wrestlers win Powerade titles, Delbarton finishes third as a team
Jimmy Mullen of St. Joseph (Mont.), the No. 1-ranked high school heavyweight in the country, and Delbarton 139-pounder Tyler Vazquez earned championships at the Powerade Tournament in Cannonsburg, Pa. on Friday. In the team standings, Delbarton finished third with 172 points behind Wyoming Seminary (233.5) and Malvern Prep (182). St....
