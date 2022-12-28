ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24-30

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, CODY LAMAR KEITH WALLEY; 33; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAIL TO COMPLY...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 30

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photos are unavailable. Kati King, Theft-shoplifting, Arrested 12/29. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

White City man arrested on suspicion of drug possession, trafficking contraband

Morris County deputies have arrested one person on suspected drug activity. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop in White City around 7:40 pm Friday, and the K-9 Kimber alerted to a smell of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search, allegedly finding unspecified amounts of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
WHITE CITY, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 12/29/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for forgery in the 700 block of Poyntz Ave. Manhattan on December 28, 2022, around 9:45 a.m. USD 383 was listed as the victim when it was reported a $10,832 check they wrote to Thermal Comfort Air, Inc. was altered by a 25-year-old woman who attempted to cash it at Landmark National Bank in Manhattan.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County. First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: SWEARING-IN: RCPD's new director, Brian Peete

MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department's newest director was sworn-in on Friday morning at the Riley County Courthouse by Judge Grant Bannister. Director Brian Peete takes over command of the RCPD following the retirement of Director Dennis Butler in 2021. Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup has served as Interim Director...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas sheriff warns residents of land purchase scam

OTTAWA COUNTY —The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is warning residents of a property scam. On the department's social media page, Sheriff Russ Thorton wrote, "Citizens Of Ottawa County, it has been brought to our attention that several of you have received a letter from “Tekoa Da Silva” wanting to buy your land. I did some research on Mr. Da Silva on the internet and he has done the same thing in many different counties in Kansas where citizens have been warned about doing business with him."
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday

The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
SALINA, KS
KVOE

Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity

Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
EUREKA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Driver fled from Christmas Eve crash in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury crash and working to locate the driver. Just after 7p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. When officers...
MANHATTAN, KS
