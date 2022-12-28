Read full article on original website
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24-30
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, CODY LAMAR KEITH WALLEY; 33; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAIL TO COMPLY...
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 30
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photos are unavailable. Kati King, Theft-shoplifting, Arrested 12/29. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County...
Geary County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental shooting.
On December 30th at 8:54 p.m. Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound. During the investigation it was revealed to Deputies the victim received his wound as an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm, the firearm was discharged and the victim was struck in the shoulder.
KVOE
White City man arrested on suspicion of drug possession, trafficking contraband
Morris County deputies have arrested one person on suspected drug activity. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop in White City around 7:40 pm Friday, and the K-9 Kimber alerted to a smell of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search, allegedly finding unspecified amounts of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
🎥&📷: RCPD releases video investigates overnight shooting in Ogden
UPDATE: RCPD has released video of a vehicle arriving at and leaving from the scene of the shooting in Ogden in the early morning hours of December 30, 2022. Pictures of three suspects and the car were also released with the video. Anyone with information about the identity of the...
WIBW
Riley County Police Department officially have a new director
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Brian Peete was sworn in Friday morning as the new police director of the Riley County Police Department. Peete says he feels blessed to bring his wife and daughter to Riley County and is excited to start this chapter in their lives. “I want to try...
Forgery: Woman allegedly altered $10K check written by USD 383
USD 383 -Manhattan-Odgen schools reported a $10,832 check they wrote to Thermal Comfort Air, Inc. was altered by a 25-year-old woman who attempted to cash it at Landmark National Bank in Manhattan. Police released no additional details early Thursday.
Police release photos, video of suspects connected to Ogden shooting
OGDEN (KSNT) – Police are looking for three suspects who are connected to an early Friday morning shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Police Department released photos and video of three suspects and their vehicle after a shooting that occurred at 12:45 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. The video shows the […]
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 12/29/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for forgery in the 700 block of Poyntz Ave. Manhattan on December 28, 2022, around 9:45 a.m. USD 383 was listed as the victim when it was reported a $10,832 check they wrote to Thermal Comfort Air, Inc. was altered by a 25-year-old woman who attempted to cash it at Landmark National Bank in Manhattan.
KWCH.com
Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County. First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.
📷: SWEARING-IN: RCPD's new director, Brian Peete
MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department's newest director was sworn-in on Friday morning at the Riley County Courthouse by Judge Grant Bannister. Director Brian Peete takes over command of the RCPD following the retirement of Director Dennis Butler in 2021. Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup has served as Interim Director...
KVOE
Wabaunsee County child solicitation case may set trial dates at January hearing
Arraignment is coming next month in a Wabaunsee County case allegedly involving a North Carolina man traveling to Lake Wabaunsee to meet with an underage person for illegal purposes. Derrick Mayfield allegedly flew from North Carolina to meet with a Wabaunsee County resident between ages 14-16 on Halloween after allegedly...
Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
Kansas sheriff warns residents of land purchase scam
OTTAWA COUNTY —The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is warning residents of a property scam. On the department's social media page, Sheriff Russ Thorton wrote, "Citizens Of Ottawa County, it has been brought to our attention that several of you have received a letter from “Tekoa Da Silva” wanting to buy your land. I did some research on Mr. Da Silva on the internet and he has done the same thing in many different counties in Kansas where citizens have been warned about doing business with him."
Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday
The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
KVOE
Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity
Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
Officials investigating cause of fire at rural Kansas home
JACKSON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of house fire in Jackson County, Kansas. Just before 2a.m. Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire located at 2348 270th Road, Soldier, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The house was not occupied and...
Kan. man dies after car strike utility pole, lands in front yard of home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 2a.m. Friday in Shawnee County. According to Topeka Police spokesperson Rosie Nichols, a passenger car was westbound in the 100 Block of SE 37th Street. The car left the road, struck a utility pole and came to rest in...
RCPD: Driver fled from Christmas Eve crash in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury crash and working to locate the driver. Just after 7p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. When officers...
WATCH LIVE: From Aggieville, Manhattan's Little Apple Drop
Watch live from 12th and Moro in Aggieville as the Apple drops to signal the start of the new year. Live stream will start at 11:30pm, click here.
