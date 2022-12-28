ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KTRE

Gregg County Commissioner's Court

DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. City of Overton, VFD deal...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler PD increasing enforcement for New Year’s holiday

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday from Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2. Officials say motorists will see an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic crash areas throughout the city. Officers will focus their targeted enforcement efforts on deterring speeding, seatbelt violations, running red lights, texting, and driving while intoxicated. Police Chief Jimmy Toler says such efforts deter violations and increase public safety. According to a news release, the Tyler Police Department received a Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs (STEP) grant from TxDOT, allowing officers to focus additional efforts on traffic enforcement. STEP grants pay for overtime activities by law enforcement.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The jail had previously added to the list following an Oct. 9 inspection. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
scttx.com

Center FD Responds to Fire at Sheriff's Department

December 29, 2022 - The Center Fire Department responded to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department at 2:41am December 15, 2022, due to a report of a fire. When fire personnel arrived, there was smoke within the building and they began their investigation to determine the source of the smoke. Eventually...
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County

TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

State agency fines Lone Star mayor for ethics violation

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Ethics Commission has levied a $500 fine for the mayor of Lone Star based on allegations he used city property and resources to make an endorsement. The order states Mayor Randy Hodges neither admits or denies the findings as part of an agreed...
DAINGERFIELD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Shooting Suspect Struck & Killed After Fleeing from Custody

MINEOLA, TX – A shooting suspect who fled from deputies was struck and killed on Wednesday afternoon by a passing motorist in east Texas. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 28, 2022, Wood County Deputies responded to a shots fired call located East of Mineola off Hwy 80. Upon arrival of Deputies, the suspect had run into the wood line.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Suspect from Mineola dies after being hit by vehicle in Wood County chase

WOOD COUNTY — 30-year-old Justin K. Fitzgerald of Mineola is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle while fleeing from Wood County deputies on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, deputies responded to a call about shots fired east of Mineola off Highway 80. As deputies arrived, Fitzgerald ran into the woods. A perimeter was established and a short time later, the sheriff’s office said they were notified of several houses that were broken into near the area of FM 1801. Additional units arrived and began “pushing into the tree line” in an attempt to locate Fitzgerald. He then ran out of the tree line near Highway 80 and ran into the highway, where he was struck by a vehicle. He was flown to a Tyler hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Texas DPS is investigating the crash.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
bizmagsb.com

A new start for an old casino

Former DiamondJacks to be rebranded, rebuilt, and reborn. A shuttered casino in Bossier City will soon find life again, thanks to a Mississippi gaming company. Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced the completion of the acquisition of the Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel after receiving the requisite approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its December meeting.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after house fire in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a house fire in Upshur County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. Officials said they received a call of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” officials said. “Responders […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

