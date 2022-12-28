Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
KTRE
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. City of Overton, VFD deal...
ktbb.com
Tyler PD increasing enforcement for New Year’s holiday
TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday from Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2. Officials say motorists will see an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic crash areas throughout the city. Officers will focus their targeted enforcement efforts on deterring speeding, seatbelt violations, running red lights, texting, and driving while intoxicated. Police Chief Jimmy Toler says such efforts deter violations and increase public safety. According to a news release, the Tyler Police Department received a Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs (STEP) grant from TxDOT, allowing officers to focus additional efforts on traffic enforcement. STEP grants pay for overtime activities by law enforcement.
Crime & Courts
Crime & Courts Subhead Arrests News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image ...
Winona dog rescue owners sentenced to probation on animal cruelty charges
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Two people who were arrested in Winona for animal cruelty at their property, which was initially a rescue, have been sentenced to probation. Tina Loper and Eric Morris were initially arrested on Jan. 21 after 38 dogs were seized from the property. Loper pleaded guilty to multiple charges of animal cruelty […]
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
KLTV
Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The jail had previously added to the list following an Oct. 9 inspection. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing...
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in killing at Waffle House in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man with a lengthy rap sheet is in the Gregg County Jail this morning on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond for Rayshon Weston LaGarde, 23, was set at $1 million on the murder charge and $500,000 on the aggravated assault charge. He was jailed early Wednesday.
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
DPS identifies Mineola man who died while allegedly fleeing from police on US 80
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was allegedly running from police in Wood County on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. According to DPS, their preliminary investigation indicates that 30-year-old Justin K. Fitzgerald of Mineola was running from police and “ran into the lanes of travel […]
scttx.com
Center FD Responds to Fire at Sheriff's Department
December 29, 2022 - The Center Fire Department responded to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department at 2:41am December 15, 2022, due to a report of a fire. When fire personnel arrived, there was smoke within the building and they began their investigation to determine the source of the smoke. Eventually...
Texas officers believe they have spotted inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Men believed to be headed west.
Two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison and then stole a church van before dumping the van in a Texas lake are believed to have been spotted in Central Texas headed west. The Wood County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports that officers with the Cisco Police Department attempted to make...
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
DPS identifies man struck, killed by vehicle near Mineola while evading law enforcement
MINEOLA, Texas — Officials have released the name of the man who police say was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 80 while fleeing from police in Mineola. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton and the Wood County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a shots fired call located east of Mineola off Highway 80.
KLTV
State agency fines Lone Star mayor for ethics violation
LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Ethics Commission has levied a $500 fine for the mayor of Lone Star based on allegations he used city property and resources to make an endorsement. The order states Mayor Randy Hodges neither admits or denies the findings as part of an agreed...
San Angelo LIVE!
Shooting Suspect Struck & Killed After Fleeing from Custody
MINEOLA, TX – A shooting suspect who fled from deputies was struck and killed on Wednesday afternoon by a passing motorist in east Texas. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 28, 2022, Wood County Deputies responded to a shots fired call located East of Mineola off Hwy 80. Upon arrival of Deputies, the suspect had run into the wood line.
KLTV
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday evening, a man who was fleeing Wood County deputies died after being struck by a vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, at about 6:30 p.m. a suspect was being pursued on foot by deputies. He ran into traffic on Hwy 80 east of Mineola, and was struck by a vehicle.
ktbb.com
Suspect from Mineola dies after being hit by vehicle in Wood County chase
WOOD COUNTY — 30-year-old Justin K. Fitzgerald of Mineola is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle while fleeing from Wood County deputies on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, deputies responded to a call about shots fired east of Mineola off Highway 80. As deputies arrived, Fitzgerald ran into the woods. A perimeter was established and a short time later, the sheriff’s office said they were notified of several houses that were broken into near the area of FM 1801. Additional units arrived and began “pushing into the tree line” in an attempt to locate Fitzgerald. He then ran out of the tree line near Highway 80 and ran into the highway, where he was struck by a vehicle. He was flown to a Tyler hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Texas DPS is investigating the crash.
bizmagsb.com
A new start for an old casino
Former DiamondJacks to be rebranded, rebuilt, and reborn. A shuttered casino in Bossier City will soon find life again, thanks to a Mississippi gaming company. Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced the completion of the acquisition of the Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel after receiving the requisite approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its December meeting.
J-Star Ministries asks for donations to help Jefferson man who lost everything in house fire
JEFFERSON, Texas — J-Star Ministries in Longview is asking for help to gather supplies for a Jefferson man who lost his home in a fire two days before Christmas. Patrick Johnson, owner of J-Star Ministries, said in a Facebook post Richard Craver lost everything and while he works to get set up in a new place he needs money, clothing and other items.
1 dead after house fire in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a house fire in Upshur County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. Officials said they received a call of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” officials said. “Responders […]
Comments / 0