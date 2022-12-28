Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
wrestletalk.com
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
ringsidenews.com
Ricochet ‘Accidently’ Busted Gunther Open On WWE SmackDown
Ricochet is one of the most agile performers on the WWE roster today. The One and Only never fails to impress the WWE Universe with his high-risk maneuvers inside the squared circle. He accidently busted open a fellow wrestler last night on SmackDown. The December 30, 2022, edition of the...
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Has Police ‘Arrest’ Dominik Mysterio After Failed Second Home Invasion
– Rey Mysterio was not going to have a repeat of what happened with Dominik Mysterio and “Mami” Rhea Ripley at Thanksgiving. Dominik and Ripley attempted to cause some trouble at the Mysterio household again, but Rey Mysterio was having none of it. Mysterio got everyone outside, and Dominik shoved his father.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
ringsidenews.com
Indie Wrestler Jaysin Strife Passes Away At 37
The wrestling business has been built by athletes and behind-the-scenes personnel who contribute to the industry with their in-ring and creative insight. It is always sad to lose anyone in the business and recently, the wrestling world lost yet another Independent wrestler and promoter in Jaysin Strife. Jaysin Strife began...
wrestletalk.com
Identity Of Mystery Woman With MJF Revealed
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MJF appeared ahead of Bryan Danielson’s match with Ethan Page with a mystery brunette by his side. Now the mystery has been revealed as the identity of the woman is now known!. Because of the striking resemblance to Shotzi, some fans wondered on Twitter...
ComicBook
What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?
Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
ringsidenews.com
Footage Of Gunther Getting Checked After Chair Shot On WWE SmackDown
GUNTHER cemented his status as a top star on SmackDown in a matter of months. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well. Last night, he got his head split wide open due to an accidental chair shot. Imperium ganged up on Braun Strowman for wanting...
ComicBook
John Cena's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reportedly Revealed
John Cena will be making his WWE return on tonight's SmackDown for his one and only match of the year, but he could very well be back for another match at WrestleMania 39. WWE no doubt wants to make that a major spectacle, and a new report from WrestlingNews.co says that Cena's opponent for the big event will be Logan Paul. They wouldn't be competing for a Championship, but it would no doubt get people talking, as we've already seen that Paul can hold his own in a ring and can certainly get his fanbase hyped up for a match.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
stillrealtous.com
The Usos React To WWE Telling Them Not To Look Like Roman Reigns
The Usos have been achieving success in the tag team division for years now, and during their early days they often wore bright colors and face paint. But when it came time for The Usos to turn heel they switched up their look and swapped out the bright colors for black outfits.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
Comments / 0