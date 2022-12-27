Republican Jewish Coalition disavows congressman-elect Santos amid string of lies: ‘He will not be welcome’

Even to a jaded journalist, the New Year inspires hope that anything is possible. In that spirit, here are my three wishes for 2023. No. 1 is Joe Biden announcing he won’t seek re-election. It would be the first thing he’s done to fulfill his pledge to unite the nation, with a decision to retire worthy of bipartisan celebration. Biden is a bumbler, and always was, even before cognitive decline turned his appearances into spectacles. The big achievement of his tenure has been to prove the wisdom of two warnings about him. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates famously said Biden “has been wrong...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO