DORCHESTER, Mass. -- The seeds of the legacy project for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic were on display at the Boys & Girls Club here on an overcast Saturday. A gaggle of children were jammed into a cramped gym, playing floor hockey against each other with help of retired Bruins alumni Bob Sweeney, Andrew Raycroft and Tuukka Rask. Blades, the Bruins mascot, along with Wally and Tessie, the mascots of the Boston Red Sox, had joined the fray as well, and the sounds of sticks hitting the floor and the peals of laughter from the kids reverberated around the intimate space.

