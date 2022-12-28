Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
NHL
MTL@WSH: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens will look to ring in the new year with a win when they take on the Caps at Capital One Arena at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens have dropped their last four games with...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec. 30
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens held practice at Capital One Arena on Friday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis during the skate:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 68 - Mike Hoffman 71 - Jake Evans 17...
NHL
Young Kraken fan recovering from brain surgery gives out fist bumps
Six-year-old tours locker room, takes photos with players. One young Seattle Kraken fan is fist bumping his way into 2023. The Kraken invited Ryan Clevenger, a six-year-old recovering from emergency brain surgery, to tour their locker room and give out pregame fist bumps before Seattle's game against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
NHL
Mailbag #47: Ending The Year On A High Note
RALEIGH, NC. - If you're a believer in carrying positive momentum into the new year, then you're feeling great about the Carolina Hurricanes right now. Going into 2023 with a franchise record 10 consecutive wins and points in 16 straight games, the group's hard work has been paying off and their ascent up the league's standings has been spectacular.
NHL
Ducks Sign Goaltender Alexander to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed goaltender Gage Alexander to a three-year entry-level contract. Alexander has been assigned to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Alexander, 20 (7/2/02), went 8-5-1 with record in 15 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the...
NHL
Flyers Sign Defenseman Ethan Samson to Entry-Level Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Samson, 19 (8/23/03), owns 24 points (9-15=24), eight power-play...
NHL
Schmaltz Continues Stellar Play Alongside Keller and Boyd
Forward has 16 points in 18 games since returning to Arizona's lineup this season. Nick Schmaltz is on the hunt. The 26-year-old forward is coming off a career-best 59 points in 63 games last season, and though he missed a little time this season after sustaining an injury in the first game of the year, he picked up right where he left off upon his return.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ EDM
Outside of falling behind 1-0, 41 seconds into the game Thursday night, the Jets played a solid game ending their three-game slide with a 4-2 win over Vancouver. They held the Canucks to just 15 shots over the final two periods and that is something to build off of. "I...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers look to 'come out ready' against Rangers
SUNRISE, Fla. - Opening up the 2023 portion of their schedule, the Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers for an important Eastern Conference tilt at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. After returning from the break with a big 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, the Panthers...
NHL
2023 NHL Winter Classic legacy project to aid Boston-area youth
DORCHESTER, Mass. -- The seeds of the legacy project for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic were on display at the Boys & Girls Club here on an overcast Saturday. A gaggle of children were jammed into a cramped gym, playing floor hockey against each other with help of retired Bruins alumni Bob Sweeney, Andrew Raycroft and Tuukka Rask. Blades, the Bruins mascot, along with Wally and Tessie, the mascots of the Boston Red Sox, had joined the fray as well, and the sounds of sticks hitting the floor and the peals of laughter from the kids reverberated around the intimate space.
NHL
TENACIOUS.
Andrew Mangiapane played one of his best games of the season in Wednesday's win over the Kraken. Early in the first period, a colleague leaned over in the press box and declared - rather convincingly - that Andrew Mangiapane was "going to get one." Impossibly... he didn't. But honestly, that...
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: NHL general managers discuss 2023 Trade Deadline
TORONTO -- As a way of ushering in 2023, let's examine what might be in store in the hockey world in the coming months. To do that, NHL.com introduces The General Managers' Roundtable: New Year's Edition. We've enlisted the services of the Edmonton Oilers' Ken Holland, Bill Guerin of the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars' Jim Nill to peer into their respective crystal balls for some insight into the future as it pertains to the final three-plus months of the 2022-23 season.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Kings
Playing a New Year's Eve day game, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (12-17-7) will visit Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (21-12-6) on Saturday afternoon. Game time at Crypto.com Arena is 4:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online...
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
NHL
Kings rally past Avalanche in shootout, extend point streak to 7
DENVER -- The Los Angeles Kings extended their point streak to seven games by rallying for a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist, and Pheonix Copley made 23 saves for the Kings (21-12-6), who are 6-0-1 during their streak. Viktor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout.
