ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

The Grove Collective, The Brandr Group strike deal with Wheels Up for Ole Miss athletes

By Pete Nakos
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQR5M_0jwajpUo00
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Grove Collective continues to expand its NIL impact across Ole Miss athletics.

In partnership with The Brandr Group, the Ole Miss-focused NIL collective has struck an agreement with Wheels Up. The direct focus of the deal with the private jet charter company will be giving back to the community.

Meals Up, a program supporting Feeding America, was created in 2020 to help support the growing level of food insecurity during the pandemic. Ole Miss student-athletes will help promote the platform and receive compensation. They will also have access to travel opportunities to allow their families to attend games and events through the commercial airline partner of Wheels Up.

Fifteen athletes have been tapped to work directly with Meals Up. The program has raised the equivalent of more than 90 million meals for Feeding America. It’s a unique deal in the NIL world, directly benefitting a charity while providing the answer to a problem athletes constantly face.

The Brandr Group and The Grove Collective partnership creates group NIL deals on the national and local level that are co-branded with Ole Miss. Wheel Up marks the first example of that.

“As part of our ongoing Meals Up charity initiative, we’re thrilled to partner with The Brandr Group and The Grove Collective to usher in the next generation of philanthropists to help support Feeding America and continue to fight food insecurity in the United States,” Wheels Up chairman and CEO Kenny Dichter said in a statement. “This is an industry-leading partnership and unique way to engage with college athletes while providing them with an outlet to give back to the local community, along with providing memories for the student families attending various games through the program.”

15 Ole Miss athletes tapped to work with Meals Up

The Grove Collective has picked 15 athletes to work on the charitable effort. Seven have already been announced:

A for-profit LLC, The Grove Collective was founded last January. It then relaunched in September, with former Rebel Walker Jones appointed as the leader of the collective. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has also been one of the most outspoken head coaches on NIL’s impact. He has not shied away from campaigning for the collective, either.

The organization topped the $10 million mark in fundraising at the end of November. It’s one of the top reported totals in the NIL collective market.

And now it has delivered an invaluable opportunity for Ole Miss athletes.

“This is an exciting and transformative partnership that will create opportunities for athletes’ parents and family members to attend games and see their loved ones in person through Wheels Up’s commercial airline partner,” Jones said. “More so, we’re honored to be the first collective to partner with Wheels Up in this historic deal.

“With the charitable impact and awareness these athletes can bring to food insecurity through Feeding America, the compensation the athletes receive, and providing Ole Miss student-athletes with the benefit of commercial air travel for their loved ones, this is NIL at its best.”

Comments / 1

Related
hottytoddy.com

Gibson Gift Names Gate 32 at Vaught-Hemingway

Terry and Charlie Gibson’s $250,000 gift to the University of Mississippi is being honored by the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation with a lasting family tribute. The Oxford couple’s name adorns Gate 32 of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, representing in perpetuity the family’s desire to strengthen athletics facilities and help recruit student-athletes to campus.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Top247 QB Demond Williams commits to Ole Miss

One of the top players out West in the 2024 class is off the board ahead of the new year. Demond Williams, the electric four-star quarterback from Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, has revealed his commitment to Ole Miss, becoming the Rebels' second pledge in the next cycle and giving coach Lane Kiffin a key piece to build the 2024 class around.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss puts its momentum on the line Sunday in Starkville

The Ole Miss women's basketball team had a terrific 2022. There was an NCAA Tournament berth and their 12-2 start to the 2022-2023 season, including a barn-rash whipping of Auburn in their SEC opener, has built quite a buzz around head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's squad. Now it's time to get...
OXFORD, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab

Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
CORINTH, MS
Daily Mississippian

Three takeaways from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech

Ole Miss traveled to Houston to take on Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and the Red Raiders sent the Rebels into the offseason with a loss. Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire bested Lane Kiffin and his squad 42-25, and after this loss, it will be interesting to monitor the changes and development of this team going into 2023.
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Looking back: The rise of Juice Kiffin

Tony the Landshark and Colonel Reb may have been official mascots for Ole Miss athletic teams in seasons past, but Juice, head coach Lane Kiffin’s furry best friend, is so popular among the Ole Miss faithful now that he has become an unofficial mascot for the football team. Fans...
OXFORD, MS
tippahnews.com

Eating Out with Jeff Jones: Fiesta Grill Ripley Review

Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant @ 1709 City Avenue North, Ripley, MS. FRIDAY NIGHT BUFFET!!. Hello Ripley, Mississippi! My new friend Jose sent me an invite to visit his still new Restaurant. So I was like, sure I’ll put you on my schedule. And then he said those three little words… FRIDAY, NIGHT, BUFFET!
RIPLEY, MS
deltanews.tv

The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
DeSoto Times Today

Smacker’s leaves you wanting to come back for more

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Smacker’s. 200 Goodman Road.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
81K+
Followers
94K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy