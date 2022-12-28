ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Karter Knox headlines Day 1 standouts of the Beach Ball Classic

By Jamie Shaw
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1eMH_0jwailJl00
2024 five-star Karter Knox / Credit: Valerie Voun Photography

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Teams from across the country converged to Myrtle Beach for the 42nd Annual Beach Ball Classic.

The flight situation prevented some west coast teams from making the trip, causing the tournament committee to scramble in the final hour, but the event went on. One of the opening night story lines was Spartanburg (SC) Dorman High handing Escondido (CA) Balboa School a 13-point loss.

Keenan Arcega-Whiteside finished with a double-double for Dorman. The 6-foot-6 forward was 5-of-8 from the field and added two assists. Senior Jamarcus Wilkins, who finished with 14 points on 7-for-7 from the field had college coaches consistently searching the program for the 6-foot-6 forwards name.

On3s Jamie Shaw was on hand for day one of the Beach Ball Classic and here are some standouts.

Five-star SG Karter Knox

Height/Weight: 6-6/180

School: Tampa (FL) Tampa Catholic

On3 Consensus: No. 7

Karter Knox played against event host Myrtle Beach (SC) High and put on an aerial display. Knox, the No. 7 player in the 2024 On3 Consensus, finished 12-of-21 from the field, showcasing some aggressive pop.

Knox also rebounded the ball well. He finished with nine rebounds, six of which were offensive. He showcased a nose for the ball on both ends of the floor and an aggressive nature in going to get it. While he will need to clean up the jump shot, the arc can get flat, but there is a defensive upside with a clear athletic explosion.

NR PF Vuk Vukcevic

Height/Weight: 6-8/200

School: Kissimmee (FL) Central Pointe

On3 Consensus: NR

Vuk Vukcevic played in the opening game of the first day of the Beach Ball Classic. After catching my first glimpse of him at last week’s Tarkanian Classic, I was eager to get down to Myrtle Beach to get another extended viewing of him.

Vukcevic finished the game with 22 points, going 5-of-7 from three. His body was always squared to the basket as moved, ready to receive the pitch out from his teammate. The Serbian’s release is quick, and he is a solid passer. There will be athletic questions, but he finished with 10 rebounds in this game.

Vukcevic’s recruitment has a lot of interest but has not started yet to take shape.

Names to watch

6-8 2025 Jahamarian Forrester of Escondido (CA) Balboa School

6-6 2025 Keenan Arcega-Whiteside of Greenville (SC) Dorman High

6-7 2025 Shareef Jackson of Philadelphia (PA) Roman Catholic

Comments / 0

 

