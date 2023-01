Annie Sue Wilkins, 95, of Parsons, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Green Crest Assisted Living in Parsons. She is survived by her sister, Mattie Wilkins of Parsons; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband,...

PARSONS, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO