Steelers DT Cam Heyward wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Las Vegas Raiders in comeback fashion on Christmas Eve, but the NFL is honoring one if its captains after his performance on Saturday.

The NFL announced on Wednesday defensive tackle Cam Heyward won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Raiders.

Heyward compiled seven tackles, three of which were for loss, two sacks and one pass defended. In fact, Heyward was the only AFC defensive player to attain multiple sacks.

He is the third Steelers player to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week. LB Alex Highsmith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick won it in week 10 and week 1 respectively.