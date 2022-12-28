ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Commanders turn to Wentz to start Week 17 game vs. Browns

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brg7k_0jwagmYa00

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Looking to reinvigorate their offense that has become stagnant, the Washington Commanders are turning back to Carson Wentz at quarterback for a crucial late-season game with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

Coach Ron Rivera decided to go with Wentz over Taylor Heinicke for his team’s next game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, citing the veteran QB’s play in relief at San Francisco and a better command of the offense than earlier this season.

“Where we are right now, I’m looking for a little bit of a spark, a little something different,” Rivera said after practice Wednesday. “And I think now’s a good opportunity for it.”

Wentz replaced Heinicke during the fourth quarter of Washington’s loss at San Francisco and went 12 of 16 for 123 yards and a touchdown pass. The 29-year-old with the strong arm gives the Commanders a higher ceiling than Heinicke, whose success running the offense sputtered after winning five of his first six starts.

“I felt like we were on a roll there for a little bit, and got ourselves in a position to make the playoffs,” Heinicke said. “Obviously you want to play, but it’s out of my hands now. They’ve made a decision and I’m going to try to be the best backup I can be to Carson.”

NFL

Rivera told several veteran players about his decision before naming Wentz the starter, which was the most likely outcome not only given the move to bench Heinicke and the Commanders’ three-game winless stretch but also the assets the organization gave up to acquire Wentz last offseason. He went into training camp as the unquestioned starter before getting injured.

Months later, Wentz’s performance against the 49ers tipped the scales in his favor, despite going 2-4 in his first six games with Washington.

“Now he’s had a little bit more of an opportunity to see the rest of the offense, feel the rest of the offense and I think that’s a big part of it,” Rivera said. “He’s more comfortable with what we’re doing. That was evident in the game. In spite of the fact that they knew we were going to throw it, they kept coming, and I thought he handled those situations very, very well.”

This will be Wentz’s first start since Oct. 13 at Chicago when he broke the ring finger on his right, throwing hand and had surgery, landing on injured reserve. He was in uniform again and backed up Heinicke in a home loss to the New York Giants on Dec. 18.

“It’s exciting for me, personally, but I think at the end of the day it’s exciting for this team,” Wentz said. “We all know where we’re at. We all know what we’re capable of and what we’re up against.”

The Commanders are 7-7-1 and can clinch a playoff spot with a win and with losses by Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay. They host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

They can also be eliminated with a loss to Cleveland and wins by the Lions and Packers. Improved defense would help after a rough showing at San Francisco, but Wentz is now being tasked with using the skills that made him a No. 2 pick and multiyear starter to help Washington stay in contention.

“We know how talented he is: He’s really big, great arm strength, can make a ton of plays off schedule,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Coming off of the injury, I think he looks healthy, and he looks fresh. He did a lot of nice things.”

Wentz also brings something fresh to the Commanders after they went 0-2-1 in their past three games.

“I feel like we can use some type of change or something to spark our offense,” rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. “I feel like we’ve been kind of doing the same things over the last however many weeks. It’ll be nice to kind of have something new.”

NOTES: S Kam Curl said he feels good after missing the 49ers game with an ankle injury. He was a limited participant in practice, along with CB Benjamin St-Juste, who has also been hampered by a sore ankle. ... RB Antonio Gibson (knee/ankle) did not practice and is in danger of not being available against Cleveland.

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Berea, Ohio, contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ rolls with new broadcast crew

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue...
The Associated Press

NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation. Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive. The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game. Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Chicago faces Cleveland, seeks 4th straight road win

Chicago Bulls (16-20, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (23-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Cleveland aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Cavaliers are 6-3 against division opponents. Cleveland scores 111.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game. The...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans

CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won’t be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court. Bet on it. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the NBA team is opening a stylish, two-story sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can wager on games across the country — along with the one they’re attending. Partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook, the Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down, so to speak, on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Herro’s 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Defending champion Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday — and into early Sunday and the new year — delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points. The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in the second half to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl and advance to the CFP championship game for the third time under coach Kirby Smart.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

George's 20 lead BYU past Portland 71-58

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George’s 20 points helped BYU defeat Portland 71-58 Saturday night. George added nine rebounds for the Cougars (12-5). Fousseyni Traore scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Spencer Johnson went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points. The Cougars picked up their seventh straight victory. The Pilots (8-9) were led in scoring by Kristian Sjolund, who finished with 32 points and six rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito added nine points for Portland. In addition, Michael Meadows finished with eight points and two steals. BYU got a team-high seven points across the first half from Johnson, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 26-26. BYU took the lead for what would be the final time on Traore’s layup with 19:48 left in the contest. His team would outscore Portland by 13 points in the final half.
PROVO, UT
The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirby Smart will ask his Georgia players to execute better when the Bulldogs play for second straight national championship next week, but the coach knows he can’t ask his players to be more resilient. Georgia remains undefeated because the Bulldogs never gave up while rallying from two-touchdown deficits in each half for a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal 42-41 victory over Ohio State that ended early Sunday. Stetson Bennett capped No. 1 Georgia’s final comeback with a 10-yard, last-minute scoring pass to Adonai Mitchell for the Peach Bowl victory over No. 4 Ohio State. The win gives the Bulldogs a shot at their second straight national title. “Our guys are extremely resilient,” Smart said. “... I had no doubt our team would come out fighting.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

49ers heavy favorites over Raiders after QB change

SAN FRANCISCO (11-4) AT LAS VEGAS (6-9) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Commanders 37-20; Raiders lost to Steelers 13-10 49ERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (9), RUSH (9), PASS (12), SCORING (8). 49ERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (16), SCORING (1). RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (15), PASS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy