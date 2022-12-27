Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Third victim found in submerged vehicle, search continues in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports three people have now been confirmed dead in connection with a submerged vehicle that was found in Nelson County. VSP troopers and crews from Charlottesville, Nelson County and Albemarle County responded to the scene around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. "A...
WSET
1 dead in Appomattox County crash
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 71-year-old man named Larry Tomlinson died after a car crash on Route 460 the day after Christmas. Around 6:40 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just west of Route 646 on 460. VSP said Tomlinson was driving when his car...
WDBJ7.com
Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been found dead and two people are missing after an SUV was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Late the morning of December 27, Virginia State Police were called about a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police say the vehicle was washed off the road, but they don’t know precisely when.
WHSV
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating fatal crash that happened on Christmas
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Campbell Co. on Christmas. Troopers say they responded at 7:19 p.m. on Dec. 25 to the intersection of Cabin Field Rd. and Stage Rd. for a single-vehicle crash. They report a 2009 Hyundai Genesis was traveling west on Cabin Field Rd. when it tried to turn left on Stage Rd. Instead of turning it ran off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox, the mailbox post went through the windshield and hit the driver.
timesvirginian.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Appomattox County
At 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 just west of Route 646. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver,...
WDBJ7.com
Man killed, two kids injured in Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and two children were injured in a crash in Campbell County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:19 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cabin Field Rd. and Stage Rd. 32-year-old Corey Alkire...
WDBJ7.com
Crash closes bridge over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The bridge that carries traffic over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 (Winfall Road) is closed after being hit with a vehicle, according to VDOT. The bridge is 1.3 miles east of Route 501 (Brookneal Highway) in Campbell County, south of Rustburg. A detour...
Missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
A missing Powhatan County woman was found dead in a Goochland County park on Wednesday.
Virginia State Police identify man killed in Amelia shootout, family speaks out
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and a man was killed during a shootout on Wednesday night in Amelia County.
WDBJ7.com
Fire crew rescues dog from Rockbridge County hole
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A hunting dog was rescued from a hole Wednesday by the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. A rescue crew from the department was called December 28, 2022 by the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control to assist with retrieving the dog that had fallen into the hole the day before.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police looking for feedback from community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents to participate in a community survey before it closes Friday night. Police are asking for the community’s feedback on the department’s performance over the last two years. This year’s survey comes after a string of shootings and crime across the Lynchburg community.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Sheriff’s office seeks stolen camper from Huddleston
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a camper stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. It is a 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper that is white in color. The camper was last known to be in place on Tuesday afternoon, Dec....
WHSV
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA
Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Reidsville Woman
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old woman. Marina Martinez was last seen on Christmas Eve at 1275 Berrymore Rd. in Reidsville. She may be in the Eden area, possibly in the company of Lydia Laurovici, driving a White in color Land Rover. Anyone who...
wfxrtv.com
Car found overturned after hitting a tree in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car overturned on Saturday, Dec. 24. Firefighters arrived at the 1300 block of Village Highway and found a white Kia overturned shortly after 2:00 am. Officials report the car...
cbs19news
ACPD escorts former officer to be laid to rest
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Albemarle County may have seen a special escort involving a lot of police vehicles and even a local fire truck. The Albemarle County Police Department escorted the body of Greene County Investigator Lonnie Tuthill to Ruckersville on Wednesday morning. He passed away...
wfxrtv.com
Firefighters rescue one person from burning home
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va (WFXR)– The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says one person was rescued from a house fire on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Firefighters say the call came in around 9:51 a.m. for a fire on Stonewall Road in the Concord area. They say they were advised people were still inside the house.
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash claims life of Bedford resident early this morning
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Dec 25) at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when...
