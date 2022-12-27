CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Campbell Co. on Christmas. Troopers say they responded at 7:19 p.m. on Dec. 25 to the intersection of Cabin Field Rd. and Stage Rd. for a single-vehicle crash. They report a 2009 Hyundai Genesis was traveling west on Cabin Field Rd. when it tried to turn left on Stage Rd. Instead of turning it ran off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox, the mailbox post went through the windshield and hit the driver.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO