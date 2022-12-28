Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport Wastewater Samples Showing Rise in COVID
Wastewater samples from Shreveport recently have shown a major increase in COVID cases here in Northwest Louisiana. The Center for Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats at LSU Health Shreveport has been monitoring samples. “You can typically see a spike in SARS-Co-V-2 levels maybe about two weeks or so before cases...
This Viral Texas Yurt Can Be Rented Just A Few Hours From Shreveport
OK, even if you've already seen the pictures online, you might not know exactly what a Yurt is. So we went ahead and got a definition from National Geographic, here's what they say:. "A yurt is a portable, circular dwelling made of a lattice of flexible poles and covered in...
Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes
With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
Don’t Be An Idiot This New Year’s Eve in Shreveport, Louisiana
Don't be an idiot, Shreveport. We have a problem with this each and every year. Don't fire firearms into the air, especially on New Year's Eve! Remember, what that great Sir Isaac Newton said; What goes up, must come down. Here's the official statement from the Shreveport Police Department:. With...
Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves
Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
Bossier Sheriff’s Department Seeking Package Thief
It seems like there should be a special place in Hades for someone who slithers up to someone's private property and steals a package. It's not like they even know what's in the package. It could be medication, a gift for a child, or my favorite, a decoy set to shock the slime-ball who's stealing it.
Shreveport Man Arrested After Christmas Custody Exchange Shooting
A child custody exchange on Christmas day in west Shreveport turned violent after an argument. On December 25, 2022, just before 11:30 a.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road on reports of shots fired. Arriving officers learned that Leighton Mash (12-30-1992) and his girlfriend were conducting a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father at a nearby location when a verbal argument ensued between the two male parties. Mash allegedly exited his vehicle and fired into the victim’s vehicle. The victim and his two small children were inside of the vehicle when Mash fired into it. The victim did return fire but luckily nobody was injured during the melee.
Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory
With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
Shreveport Man Arrested for Summer Box-Cutter Robbery
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit made an arrest on a summer robbery thanks to patrol officers who recognized the suspect from a Crime Stoppers post on an unrelated crime. On July 18, 2022, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale in reference to...
Two Keithville Men Wanted for Possessing Stolen Vehicles
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Keithville men for possessing vehicles stolen from a local storage yard in the 7400 block of West Bert Kouns, according to Caddo Sheriff’s investigators. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, both of Keithville, LA, are accused of possessing a stolen...
Shreveport FD Responds to House Fire
Fire crews from the Shreveport Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Russell Road around 10P on Wednesday night to find a single story wood-framed structure fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters had to mostly take defensive actions to protect surrounding homes and buildings, and fought to extinguish the...
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0