Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Wastewater Samples Showing Rise in COVID

Wastewater samples from Shreveport recently have shown a major increase in COVID cases here in Northwest Louisiana. The Center for Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats at LSU Health Shreveport has been monitoring samples. “You can typically see a spike in SARS-Co-V-2 levels maybe about two weeks or so before cases...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves

Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Man Arrested After Christmas Custody Exchange Shooting

A child custody exchange on Christmas day in west Shreveport turned violent after an argument. On December 25, 2022, just before 11:30 a.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road on reports of shots fired. Arriving officers learned that Leighton Mash (12-30-1992) and his girlfriend were conducting a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father at a nearby location when a verbal argument ensued between the two male parties. Mash allegedly exited his vehicle and fired into the victim’s vehicle. The victim and his two small children were inside of the vehicle when Mash fired into it. The victim did return fire but luckily nobody was injured during the melee.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory

With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Man Arrested for Summer Box-Cutter Robbery

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit made an arrest on a summer robbery thanks to patrol officers who recognized the suspect from a Crime Stoppers post on an unrelated crime. On July 18, 2022, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale in reference to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport FD Responds to House Fire

Fire crews from the Shreveport Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Russell Road around 10P on Wednesday night to find a single story wood-framed structure fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters had to mostly take defensive actions to protect surrounding homes and buildings, and fought to extinguish the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

