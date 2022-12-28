Read full article on original website
Related
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Morristown finishes third in Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament
Two strong performances from Raegan Kleine and Danika Rutledge carried Morristown to a third-place finish in the Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament Thursday. In the semifinal round, Milan outscored the Yellow Jackets, 22-9, over the final eight minutes to steal a 48-43 victory. Kleine finished with a team-high 17 points and...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville success built on Wilson's developed scoring prowess
The resurgence of the Shelbyville girls basketball program has plenty to do with the development of junior guard Ava Wilson. Sixteen games into the 2022-2023 season, Wilson is averaging 18.9 points per game – a big jump from 7.7 as a sophomore and 5.8 as a freshman. In fact,...
WTHI
North Daviess comes up short in Hall of Fame experience
The North Daviess boys basketball team had an once in a lifetime experience Friday. They played in one of the most prestigious events in the state, the Hall of Fame Classic in New Castle. The 3A, second ranked Cougars fell to 3A, number three NorthWood in their opener 58-53. North Daviess dropped their nightcap to 4A, number two Penn 61-45. Those two losses are the Cougars first on the season.
WTHR
Operation Basketball scores - Dec. 30, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL. Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 38, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 49, Greenwood Christian 29.
shelbycountypost.com
Chatard swimming and diving earns wins against Shelbyville, Batesville
With the Hoosier Heritage Conference Meet just over one week away, Shelbyville swimming and diving closed out the 2022 schedule with a double-dual meet Thursday morning with Chatard and Batesville. Hampered by illness in both programs, Shelbyville’s girls program still managed to defeat Batesville (48-47) while losing to Chatard (71-27)....
munciejournal.com
2023 Memorabilia Room Schedule During Muncie Central Boys Basketball Games
MUNCIE, IN—The Muncie Central High School Alumni Association’s Memorabilia Room will be open to people attending Central home boys basketball games through February 2023. The Memorabilia Room will open 30 minutes ahead of each boys varsity game and will close after halftime. The room will be open on Friday, Jan. 6; Friday, Jan. 13; and Friday, Jan. 20; Jan. 28; Saturday, Feb. 8; and Tuesday, Feb. 14.
insidethehall.com
Video: Gabe Cupps talks senior season, future at Indiana
Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in an easy 63-35 win at New Albany. Postgame, Inside the Hall spoke with Cupps about how his senior season is going so far, the development of his game, his future in Bloomington and more. Watch our...
Indiana Football Hopes to Land Veteran Quarterback in Transfer Portal
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said he hopes to add an older quarterback through the transfer portal this offseason due to Dexter Williams' injury and numerous outgoing transfers. Here are some options.
Josh Sanguinetti Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Returns to Indiana
Indiana safety Josh Sanguinetti announced on Friday that he will no longer transfer and instead return to Bloomington for his fifth season as a Hoosier.
readthereporter.com
Taking their time to get it right
NEW CASTLE – In a game full of wild plays and crazy-fast runs, six seconds was enough time for the Millers to make one more. Noblesville was down by one point to Bedford North Lawrence in the championship game of the girls Hall of Fame Classic Thursday at New Castle. The Millers had the ball out of a timeout. Noblesville’s Reagan Wilson rushed down the floor, one end to the other, got to the basket and laid the ball in while being fouled with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana men’s basketball: Projecting the rotation heading into Big Ten play
Entering the season, most fans probably would have been happy to hear that the Hoosiers are 10-3 and ranked 16th at the end of the non-conference slate, especially considering the fact that multiple starters have missed games due to injury. Unfortunately, all three of Indiana’s losses came by double digits,...
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU player and assistant coach Dane Fife to do color commentary for BTN game
After a one-and-done tenure as an assistant coach at Indiana under Mike Woodson, Dane Fife is still evaluating his career options. One possibility is television, and on Friday night the former IU basketball star will make his debut as a college basketball color commentator. Fife’s first foray into television will...
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
shelbycountypost.com
Judy Kay Dorsey, 7 days, of Greensburg
Judy Kay Dorsey, 7 days, of Greensburg, passed away, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Riley Hospital for Children, in Indianapolis. She was born December 21, 2022, in Greensburg, the daughter of Blake and Brenda (Crosby) Dorsey. In addition to her parents, Judy is survived by her maternal grandparents, Don and...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
shelbycountypost.com
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bauers, 76, of New Whiteland
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bauers, 76, of New Whiteland, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at IU Health University Hospital. Born June 23, 1946 in Marion County, he was the son of Frederick J. Bauers and Doris (Miller) Bauers. Survivors include 2 sons- Kenneth J. Bauers ((Lisa Walker) of Greenwood, Jason...
visitmorgancountyin.com
23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023
Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
ABC7 Chicago
Car breaks through ice after driving along frozen Indiana canal | VIDEO
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Bystanders helped rescue a driver who had broken through ice in Indianapolis, Indiana, after their car was seen driving along a frozen canal on December 25. Footage recorded by John Bowling shows the vehicle driving over the icy Indianapolis canal, as he and his friends were ice...
shelbycountypost.com
Everett C. Targett
Everett C. Targett, born in Terre Haute, the son of Maurice and Etha Mae (Pilant) Targett, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his Greenfield home. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Marge) Kirk Targett, their daughter Sandra Target Hobble, daughter-in-law Melinda Muse Targett, three grandchildren Cory Haley, Pastor Jordan (Joanna) Hobble, and Aileen (Trenton) Targett Weaver, and sister-in-law Mildred Reed (Steve) McClain. His nine great grandchildren are Rosibel Haley and Jordan Jr, William, Michael, Alice, Rebecca, Mary, Robert Everett, and Emmeline Hobble.
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
Comments / 0