Waldron, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Prep Report: Morristown finishes third in Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament

Two strong performances from Raegan Kleine and Danika Rutledge carried Morristown to a third-place finish in the Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament Thursday. In the semifinal round, Milan outscored the Yellow Jackets, 22-9, over the final eight minutes to steal a 48-43 victory. Kleine finished with a team-high 17 points and...
MORRISTOWN, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville success built on Wilson's developed scoring prowess

The resurgence of the Shelbyville girls basketball program has plenty to do with the development of junior guard Ava Wilson. Sixteen games into the 2022-2023 season, Wilson is averaging 18.9 points per game – a big jump from 7.7 as a sophomore and 5.8 as a freshman. In fact,...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHI

North Daviess comes up short in Hall of Fame experience

The North Daviess boys basketball team had an once in a lifetime experience Friday. They played in one of the most prestigious events in the state, the Hall of Fame Classic in New Castle. The 3A, second ranked Cougars fell to 3A, number three NorthWood in their opener 58-53. North Daviess dropped their nightcap to 4A, number two Penn 61-45. Those two losses are the Cougars first on the season.
NEW CASTLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Chatard swimming and diving earns wins against Shelbyville, Batesville

With the Hoosier Heritage Conference Meet just over one week away, Shelbyville swimming and diving closed out the 2022 schedule with a double-dual meet Thursday morning with Chatard and Batesville. Hampered by illness in both programs, Shelbyville’s girls program still managed to defeat Batesville (48-47) while losing to Chatard (71-27)....
SHELBYVILLE, IN
munciejournal.com

2023 Memorabilia Room Schedule During Muncie Central Boys Basketball Games

MUNCIE, IN—The Muncie Central High School Alumni Association’s Memorabilia Room will be open to people attending Central home boys basketball games through February 2023. The Memorabilia Room will open 30 minutes ahead of each boys varsity game and will close after halftime. The room will be open on Friday, Jan. 6; Friday, Jan. 13; and Friday, Jan. 20; Jan. 28; Saturday, Feb. 8; and Tuesday, Feb. 14.
MUNCIE, IN
insidethehall.com

Video: Gabe Cupps talks senior season, future at Indiana

Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in an easy 63-35 win at New Albany. Postgame, Inside the Hall spoke with Cupps about how his senior season is going so far, the development of his game, his future in Bloomington and more. Watch our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Taking their time to get it right

NEW CASTLE – In a game full of wild plays and crazy-fast runs, six seconds was enough time for the Millers to make one more. Noblesville was down by one point to Bedford North Lawrence in the championship game of the girls Hall of Fame Classic Thursday at New Castle. The Millers had the ball out of a timeout. Noblesville’s Reagan Wilson rushed down the floor, one end to the other, got to the basket and laid the ball in while being fouled with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
103GBF

Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com

In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
NEWBURGH, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Judy Kay Dorsey, 7 days, of Greensburg

Judy Kay Dorsey, 7 days, of Greensburg, passed away, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Riley Hospital for Children, in Indianapolis. She was born December 21, 2022, in Greensburg, the daughter of Blake and Brenda (Crosby) Dorsey. In addition to her parents, Judy is survived by her maternal grandparents, Don and...
GREENSBURG, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bauers, 76, of New Whiteland

Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bauers, 76, of New Whiteland, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at IU Health University Hospital. Born June 23, 1946 in Marion County, he was the son of Frederick J. Bauers and Doris (Miller) Bauers. Survivors include 2 sons- Kenneth J. Bauers ((Lisa Walker) of Greenwood, Jason...
NEW WHITELAND, IN
visitmorgancountyin.com

23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023

Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Everett C. Targett

Everett C. Targett, born in Terre Haute, the son of Maurice and Etha Mae (Pilant) Targett, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his Greenfield home. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Marge) Kirk Targett, their daughter Sandra Target Hobble, daughter-in-law Melinda Muse Targett, three grandchildren Cory Haley, Pastor Jordan (Joanna) Hobble, and Aileen (Trenton) Targett Weaver, and sister-in-law Mildred Reed (Steve) McClain. His nine great grandchildren are Rosibel Haley and Jordan Jr, William, Michael, Alice, Rebecca, Mary, Robert Everett, and Emmeline Hobble.
GREENFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
GREENFIELD, IN

