As you get set to ring in the New Year, Shreveport and Bossier City officials want to remind you to please, do it safely. Especially when it involves fireworks. There is some good news. In a ranking of fireworks injuries by state by Allegiant Fire Protection, Louisiana does very well. Out of the 50 states, Louisiana comes in at number 48, just above Alaska and Hawaii. The top five states are South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Michigan, in that order.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO