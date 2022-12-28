Read full article on original website
magic1029fm.com
Louisiana City on Track to Have Highest Homicide Rate in America
Spoiler alert: It’s not Shreveport. While typically the conversation around our neck of the woods would lead many to believe that Shreveport could be the city in question, however, I bet you can guess the city on your second try. Sad news today out of the bottom of our...
ktalnews.com
Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
Stay Safe & Legal: Firework Laws & Tips For Shreveport-Bossier
As you get set to ring in the New Year, Shreveport and Bossier City officials want to remind you to please, do it safely. Especially when it involves fireworks. There is some good news. In a ranking of fireworks injuries by state by Allegiant Fire Protection, Louisiana does very well. Out of the 50 states, Louisiana comes in at number 48, just above Alaska and Hawaii. The top five states are South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Michigan, in that order.
KSLA
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Shreveport neighborhoods over Christmas; activist group speaking out
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is speaking out after antisemitic flyers targeting Jewish people that were distributed in multiple Shreveport neighborhoods over the Christmas weekend. The Shreveport Police Department says it’s aware of the situation. The department gave KSLA the following statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28:
ktalnews.com
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
KSLA
Tracking a severe weather threat for Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It has been a beautiful day today with highs reaching the upper-60s and low-70s just like we planned. Plenty of sunshine but we have some cloud cover moving in as expected. Tonight, lows will drop to the low-50s with increasing clouds, it will be a lovely night to ring in the New Year. Please take notice of neighborhood pets and protect them from the noises of the fireworks.
Shreveport Wastewater Samples Showing Rise in COVID
Wastewater samples from Shreveport recently have shown a major increase in COVID cases here in Northwest Louisiana. The Center for Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats at LSU Health Shreveport has been monitoring samples. “You can typically see a spike in SARS-Co-V-2 levels maybe about two weeks or so before cases...
This Viral Texas Yurt Can Be Rented Just A Few Hours From Shreveport
OK, even if you've already seen the pictures online, you might not know exactly what a Yurt is. So we went ahead and got a definition from National Geographic, here's what they say:. "A yurt is a portable, circular dwelling made of a lattice of flexible poles and covered in...
KSLA
Two people who lost relatives to gunfire come together through dreadlocks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gun violence is an unfortunate occurrence, but in this case, two people who lost relatives to shootings were able to come together for something positive. Danika Thomas is a native of Springhill, La. She opened Twisted with Bee, a hair salon, in honor of her son...
KSLA
Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
Don’t Be An Idiot This New Year’s Eve in Shreveport, Louisiana
Don't be an idiot, Shreveport. We have a problem with this each and every year. Don't fire firearms into the air, especially on New Year's Eve! Remember, what that great Sir Isaac Newton said; What goes up, must come down. Here's the official statement from the Shreveport Police Department:. With...
KSLA
SPD searching for man that tried to break into liquor store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man that was caught on a surveillance camera, trying to break into Apollo Liquor. The attempted break in at the liquor store at 5932 Linwood Avenue happened on Dec. 10. Officers were able to collect surveillance footage and have released still images in hopes that the community can help identify the man.
Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes
With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
ktalnews.com
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Vivian teen
Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
ktalnews.com
Caught on camera: Haughton porch pirate
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a Haughton home. It happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at a home in the 1300 block of...
Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves
Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport water samples sent to Louisiana Department of Health for analysis
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city officials expect a boil advisory to be lifted on Friday once the Louisiana Department of Health has analyzed water samples for bacteria. According to city officials, the Department of Water and Sewerage collected water samples and sent them to the LDH for review....
ktoy1047.com
Shooting in Vivian leaves one dead
Authorities responded to the shooting around noon yesterday on West Atlanta Avenue where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from an argument between...
