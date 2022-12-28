ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Ice Palace Opens in Delano

DELANO (WJON News) - Thanks to our recent run of cold weather, the Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery is open for the season. This year’s Ice Palace features over 87,000 square feet of space to explore for all ages. Lead Builder Brigham Youngstrom explains the weather plays the...
DELANO, MN
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
WAITE PARK, MN
New Coffee Roastery Opens in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) - A Sartell man has turned his loved for good coffee into a small business. Josh Kaeter began roasting coffee in 2020 and giving the final product to family and friends as gifts. He decided to refine his business model and opened his own roastery, Eminent Coffee Roasters, earlier this year.
SARTELL, MN
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend

It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
SARTELL, MN
Embrace Winter With This Minnesota Based Company That Rents Out Saunas!

I wish I would have known about this company about a week ago when I was looking for a gift for my wife. I ultimately did find her something for Christmas, but knowing about this Central Minnesota-based company that offers sauna rentals I think she would have preferred that over what she got. Rugged Wellness out of Avon rents out its saunas by the night and this is the PERFECT time of year for some sauna time.
AVON, MN
Singer/Songwriter Aaron Clafton Compares Sauk Rapids to Nashville

If you were listening to the Traut Companies 5 o'Clock Road Block Tuesday afternoon you might have heard a special guest. Country singer/songwriter Aaron Clafton joined me in the 98.1 studio this week while he was home for the holidays from Nashville. Aaron is from Sauk Rapids, and for the past six years now, he has been living in Nashville working on music.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Foley FD Called to House Fire on Christmas Eve Day

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Foley Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday. At about 2:00 p.m. they were dispatched to a house fire in Lakin Township in Morrison County. Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Pierz and Milaca Fire Departments. They fought the fire in the extreme cold for nearly six hours.
FOLEY, MN
Fire Officials Asking Residents to Keep Hydrants Clear of Snow

SARTELL (WJON News) - With the recent snow and cold weather, local fire officials are asking you to take the time to clear the fire hydrant closet to your house. The Sartell fire department says a house fire can double in size every 30 seconds, and if fire crews have to spend 2-3 minutes digging out a hydrant, it could have devastating results.
SARTELL, MN
