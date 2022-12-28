Read full article on original website
Ice Palace Opens in Delano
DELANO (WJON News) - Thanks to our recent run of cold weather, the Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery is open for the season. This year’s Ice Palace features over 87,000 square feet of space to explore for all ages. Lead Builder Brigham Youngstrom explains the weather plays the...
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
New Coffee Roastery Opens in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) - A Sartell man has turned his loved for good coffee into a small business. Josh Kaeter began roasting coffee in 2020 and giving the final product to family and friends as gifts. He decided to refine his business model and opened his own roastery, Eminent Coffee Roasters, earlier this year.
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend
It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
Embrace Winter With This Minnesota Based Company That Rents Out Saunas!
I wish I would have known about this company about a week ago when I was looking for a gift for my wife. I ultimately did find her something for Christmas, but knowing about this Central Minnesota-based company that offers sauna rentals I think she would have preferred that over what she got. Rugged Wellness out of Avon rents out its saunas by the night and this is the PERFECT time of year for some sauna time.
Singer/Songwriter Aaron Clafton Compares Sauk Rapids to Nashville
If you were listening to the Traut Companies 5 o'Clock Road Block Tuesday afternoon you might have heard a special guest. Country singer/songwriter Aaron Clafton joined me in the 98.1 studio this week while he was home for the holidays from Nashville. Aaron is from Sauk Rapids, and for the past six years now, he has been living in Nashville working on music.
Sartell Officials Expect Even More Commercial Development in 2023
SARTELL (WJON News) - After recording a record year in commercial growth and development, Sartell officials are expecting to surpass that in 2023. Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says they have several large properties for development that can attract a wide variety of businesses. Obviously the River Crossing area, next to Highway...
Family Owned Local Cafe Closing After 17 Years in Business
Anytime I see something like this it makes me sad. Especially when it's a small, family owned local business. There is a sign posted in the Granite Edge Cafe in Rockville stating that after 17 years... almost two decades in business, they will be closing after December 31st. A recent...
A $200,000 Winning Scratch Off Ticket Sold In Little Falls Before Christmas
Someone in Central Minnesota recently had a payday! The Holiday Stationstore in Little Falls had a $200,000 winning scratch-off ticket sold right before Christmas!. According to the Minnesota State Lottery website the scratch-off sold was a winning Jumbo Bucks $10 ticket. But that wasn't the only big-money winner in Central...
Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas
The Band ‘Switch’ Playing Last Show this Weekend
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The band Switch will be playing their last show this weekend. The original members started the band back in 1981 with most of the current members playing in the band for the past 20 to 25 years. Bass Player/singer Ted Chopp, lead guitarist/singer Jeff Brewer,...
This Cold Spring Home For Sale Has A Treat For Harry Potter Fans
There are a lot of reasons to like this home for sale in Cold Spring including the 3,003 square feet, five bedrooms and three baths. For Harry Potter fans there is an even bigger reason to fall in love with this house!. While some homes use the under-stairs area for...
Distraught Morrison County Family Puts Up $1000 Reward For Beloved Stolen Horse
Katie & Neil Gerads are heartbroken, and so am I after reading this story. They are from Morrison county and they are asking for your help in finding there precious Belgian Draft Horse that was stolen from their property back on December 7th. THE INCIDENT. Neil believes that someone took...
Foley FD Called to House Fire on Christmas Eve Day
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Foley Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday. At about 2:00 p.m. they were dispatched to a house fire in Lakin Township in Morrison County. Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Pierz and Milaca Fire Departments. They fought the fire in the extreme cold for nearly six hours.
Fire Officials Asking Residents to Keep Hydrants Clear of Snow
SARTELL (WJON News) - With the recent snow and cold weather, local fire officials are asking you to take the time to clear the fire hydrant closet to your house. The Sartell fire department says a house fire can double in size every 30 seconds, and if fire crews have to spend 2-3 minutes digging out a hydrant, it could have devastating results.
Foley Police Department Asking For Public’s Help In Locating Missing Woman
The Foley Police Department along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Foley woman Amber Sieling. According to a post by Tri-County Crime Stoppers: Amber was last seen on Tues, Dec 27, 2022 after leaving a residence in Foley. She frequents Kwik Trips and Casey's stores in the St Cloud area.
Hillman Man Taken to Hospital Following Crash Near Buckman
BUCKMAN (WJON News) - A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Tuesday. The crash happened at 8:00 a.m. near the intersection of 93rd Street and 220th Avenue, about five miles west of Buckman. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Gary Juetten was heading west...
