Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman hospitalized after Penn Hills shooting, boyfriend arrested
A woman was listed in stable condition after she was shot during a domestic incident early Saturday morning in Penn Hills. First responders found the 24-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in the legs, torso and arm at around 12:30 a.m. on Hebron Drive. She was taken to an area hospital.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 sides in legal battle over fatal Bricelyn Street fire still making their case
When Greg Brown entered a plea 27 years after a fire on Pittsburgh’s Bricelyn Street killed three city firefighters, the government saw it as a victory. Though the unusual Alford plea made earlier this year allows Brown to continue to proclaim his innocence and carries no additional sentence, he took the conviction.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Person dies after Penn Hills shooting
A person died from surgery-related complications after being shot in Penn Hills early Saturday morning. The shooting occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Hochberg Road, according to Allegheny County Police. The 39-year-old victim, who was shot in the abdomen, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lawsuit alleges improprieties in cosmetology school
A former employee is suing the Fountain of Youth Academy of Cosmetology and its owner alleging financial improprieties, defamation and retaliation. Jennifer Michael, of Hopewell, filed the complaint against the school and owner Cheri Herold on Tuesday in federal court. It also includes claims under the state whistleblower act. Herold,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County stories of the year in 2022
Was it a dog or a wily coyote? That was a question on people’s minds in January, when a mangy 37-pound canine was found by a Fairfield woman. It was cared for at a Mt. Pleasant Township wildlife rehabilitation center until it escaped. DNA tests ultimately confirmed it was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Inflation, crime, development top the list of 2022's biggest stories in the Alle-Kiski Valley
In 2022, the Alle-Kiski Valley experienced everything from horrific crimes to tremendous gains in development. Regional police forces arose, construction projects came to fruition and new businesses opened. Here are the top local news stories from the past year, as compiled by Tribune-Review staff members. Many additional important stories did...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. state system universities try to rein in student costs to reverse enrollment losses
The promise of a new $90 million science hall, suite-style dorms and a scenic oak grove aren’t bad selling points for a public university. But these days, Indiana University of Pennsylvania can trumpet something else that might have seemed unlikely not long ago: It’s noticeably less expensive. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: PennDOT should take better care of Routes 88, 837
I have lived in Washington County for almost six years. There has not been one winter that I can say that you have kept Routes 88 and 837 clear or even passably safe through Monongahela to Bethel Park or to West Elizabeth, and surrounding Valley routes. Don’t use the pandemic...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Results, delays and education
Laurel: To finishing up. The 2022 election is officially complete, as far as the state of Pennsylvania is concerned. The Department of State announced this week that the acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman has completed certification of results. That process was delayed because of recounts and challenges in 27...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Delmont library will get a new director in the new year
Delmont Public Library Director Denni Grassel, who will retire at the end of the year, is excited about the technology experience her successor is bringing to the job. “My joke is that Monica knows that TikTok is more than the noise that the clock makes,” Grassel said with a laugh.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Essential workers, not football players, are heroes
Let’s praise, salute and give many thanks to everyone who has to work outdoors and bear the bitter sub-zero-degree temperatures, especially over the last week. The workers for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, Columbia Gas, Allegheny Power, the mail carrier, the person picking up my trash for a living … you all are true heroes. Thank you for what you do!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Co-op education provides work experience for area students, prospective hires for employers
Greater Latrobe senior Chase Siko is well on his way toward a career as a machinist thanks to a cooperative education program at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center. Since October, Siko has been working at Xcelicut, a Unity shop that turns out machined parts for everything from compound bows...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Westmoreland raises outrageous
An 8.1% cost-of-living increase for county retirees and a 7.8% raise for elected officials and non-union county workers is outrageous (“Westmoreland retirees raises to cost $6.7 million in 2023,” Dec. 21, TribLIVE). How others are not outraged is beyond me. Most of us working class people are lucky...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Westmoreland's high-paid commissioners
I doubt most Westmoreland County residents received a 13% raise in their paychecks over the past two years, like our current county commissioners (“Westmoreland elected officials to receive record raises,” Dec. 18, TribLIVE). The commissioners’ nearly-six-figure salaries are now 60% more than the county’s median per capita income.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Saint Vincent education students wrap up holiday with presents for local kids
Education department faculty, staff and students at Saint Vincent College purchased and wrapped holiday presents for 62 local children in December. The effort marked the return of the annual SVC Wraps for Kids program at the college in Unity after a two-year hiatus during the covid-19 pandemic. This year, the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 31, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Happy New Year!. Wishing you a Happy New Year with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$100K winning Powerball ticket sold in Butler County; jackpot rolls to $246M
A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The Powerball with Power Play ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn — 26, 32, 38, 45, 56 — and the red Powerball, 1, in Wednesday’s drawing. The $1 Power...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Year's resolutions can be about more than self-improvement
People tend to focus New Year’s resolutions on self-improvement and fulfillment. Maybe it’s time to rethink the resolution. In 2020, about 75% of adult Americans set a goal to better themselves in 2021. But Forbes reported there is research to show that, year after year — for a variety of reasons — most have abandoned the effort by February.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg diocese's Bishop Kulick announces memorial Mass for Pope Benedict XVI
The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg has announced a special Mass commemorating Pope Benedict XVI, who has died. Bishop Larry J. Kulick is asking the faithful of the Diocese of Greensburg to join him in prayer on Monday as he celebrates Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg at 11:45 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh's top stories of 2022
The year 2022 began with Pittsburgh making national headlines as the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in the city’s Frick Park. It ended with the death of beloved NFL Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris. Throughout the year, Pittsburgh would see several other major headlines, including the completion of...
Comments / 0