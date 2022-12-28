Let’s praise, salute and give many thanks to everyone who has to work outdoors and bear the bitter sub-zero-degree temperatures, especially over the last week. The workers for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, Columbia Gas, Allegheny Power, the mail carrier, the person picking up my trash for a living … you all are true heroes. Thank you for what you do!

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO