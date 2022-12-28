ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022

If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas

Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two

A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy