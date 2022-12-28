Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Two men arrested in Belize shooting death of New Orleans nursing student
Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a LSU nursing student who was inadvertently caught in their crossfire in San Pedro, Belize, the police commissioner said Saturday. The suspects, who are brothers, were to be booked with murder of tourist J'Bria Bowens and possession of guns to...
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
fox8live.com
Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night (Dec. 30) in New Orleans East, police said, becoming at least the 16th person to die in the city this year as a result of a hit-and-run driver. The woman was found dead on the south I-10...
NOLA.com
Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022
If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
Man shot to death found inside crashed vehicle in Mid-City
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Saturday (Dec. 31st.)
brproud.com
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge offers its condolences to the family of a student who was killed in a New Orleans shooting during the holidays. The university identified the student killed as Courtney Hughes. Read Southern University’s statement below:. Southern University extends condolences...
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
theadvocate.com
Two teens killed when Addis Police unit crashes during multi-parish police chase
Two teens were killed when an Addis Police unit crashed into their car during a multi-parish police chase of a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle in Baton Rouge, authorities said. Tyquel Zanders, 24, is accused of entering a home in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive on Saturday, taking...
wbrz.com
WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel
BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
2 people killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than one law enforcement agency is investigating a police pursuit through several parishes that caused a crash and left two people dead on Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pursuit started due to a home invasion that occurred in...
Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas
Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
Woman found dead on I-10 Service Rd. believed to be victim of hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent hit and run driver late Friday night on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to police. The NOPD said that around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a person lying in the middle of the service road near Winchester Park Drive.
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victim, Kyron Peters
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for one of the Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victims. Kyron Peters's balloon release will be on Friday, Dec. 30, at the intersection of Louisa and Benefit Street at 3:30 p.m. Peters, 19, and another 19-year-old woman were shot and...
Convicted killer out free after prison release caught in New Orleans hotel
A convicted killer was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November, leaving Ascension Parish authorities confused as he still had an outstanding murder conviction. The man was captured in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday.
Pet Deer Shot in Front of Children in Livingston Parish, Man Confesses
A LDWF agent in the area witnessed the man entering his home with a rifle at the time of the shooting. Now residents want justice.
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two
A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
Overnight shooting on I-10 leaves man wounded
A man is recovering after being shot on I-10 Thursday morning. It happened on I-10 east at Louisa Street around 3:00 a.m.
Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting incident which took place on the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18pm Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot
24 hours, 9 shootings, unchecked violence
Three people are dead, nine others injured as shootings rocked New Orleans from Mid-City to New Orleans East, French Quarter and West Bank. The killings have pushed the number of homicides to 277, the most since 1996.
Man killed near busy market off North Carrollton Avenue
A man was shot and killed at the intersection of Conti and David off North Carrollton Avenue this morning around 11am. The incident took place between a Wynn/Dixie Grocery Store and Frey Smoked Meats across Conti Street.
