MassLive.com

Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized

A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
EASTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Wareham Dept. of Natural Resources find vandalism, Swastikas, anti-semitic symbols

“Wareham Department of Natural Resources responded to an area of Minot Forest near the entrance to Parkwood Beach for a report of vandalism in the forest. Officers that responded to the area observed numerous trees and rocks had been spray painted with swastika emblems and other painting as well as two trees were cut down by axe. Also close by were the remains of a fairly fresh fire.
WAREHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash

(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
CUMBERLAND, RI
WCVB

15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident

EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
EASTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Restaurant Closure Leaves Building Owner In License Limbo

BREWSTER – The proprietors of Apt Cape Cod Farm-to-Table at 2149 Main St. have closed up shop and left town, leaving building owner Art Arnold "holding the bag.”. The restaurant made the national news in July 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Apt temporarily closed for breakfast to treat employees to a day of kindness after impatient customers were verbally abusive toward the staff.
BREWSTER, MA
ABC6.com

2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
KENT COUNTY, RI

