Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Woonsocket Fire Department Reports Death of Deputy Fire Chief
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — The Woonsocket Fire Department has announced honors for the funeral of Deputy Fire chief Roger Perreault Jr. following his active-duty death on Christmas Eve. Perreault, a resident of Blackstone, MA, passed away in Woonsocket on Dec. 24 at the age of 59, according to his obituary.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
3 Hospitalized In Stoneham Double Vehicle Rollover That Blocked I-93 (UPDATE)
One person was trapped and three were hospitalized in a multiple-vehicle incident on I-93 North, officials say. Firefighters were called to the scene of an incident in which two vehicles rolled over on Friday, Dec. 30 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Stoneham Fire Department. Emer…
'He Took Care Of Me': Raynham Police Honor K9 Who Died Unexpectedly
A recently retired, "lovable" police dog succumbed to a sudden illness this week, leaving behind a doting family, according to police.Raynham Police K-9 Kyro died at 10 years old on Monday, Dec. 26, announced the Raynham Police Department. He was honored by the Raynham Police Department at a s…
newbedfordguide.com
After dog dies, Massachusetts Fire Department warns about dangers of walking on ice
“Unfortunately, it’s that time of year again. The local bodies of water appear to be frozen enough to walk on by people and dogs alike. IT IS NOT SAFE FOR ANYONE TO WALK ON THE ICE!. Yesterday around 4pm Everett Fire crews responded for a dog in the Malden...
fallriverreporter.com
Police, hazmat and rescue crews respond to Bristol County hotel due to fentanyl
Local police, a hazmat crew, and a rescue team responded to a Bristol County hotel Wednesday evening. According to scanner transmissions, just before 7:00 p.m., personnel responded to a hotel room at Mary’s Motor Lodge at 1159 Fall River Avenue in Seekonk. Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella stated that...
Man found dead inside North Providence home
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a North Providence home Friday afternoon.
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Dept. of Natural Resources find vandalism, Swastikas, anti-semitic symbols
“Wareham Department of Natural Resources responded to an area of Minot Forest near the entrance to Parkwood Beach for a report of vandalism in the forest. Officers that responded to the area observed numerous trees and rocks had been spray painted with swastika emblems and other painting as well as two trees were cut down by axe. Also close by were the remains of a fairly fresh fire.
capecod.com
Officials sound alarm after teen falls through ice in Marstons Mills-The Ice Is Not Safe!
MARSTONS MILLS – A teenager reportedly fell through the ice on Shubael Pond around noon Thursday. Luckily the victim was able to make shore on his own. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia by EMTs. Officials are sounding the alarm that despite the recent cold snap-THE ICE IS NOT SAFE TO BE ON!
Turnto10.com
1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
whdh.com
‘Mary Strong’: South Dennis community rallying around woman battling cancer
DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - South Dennis community members are showing their support for a woman who is battling cancer by hanging signs on their doors to show they’re part of the “Mary Strong” movement. “The support is so overwhelming that just going around the block brings tears...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of January 2, 2023 – January 6, 2023
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of January 2, 2023 – January 6, 2023, and they are as follows:. City offices will be closed on Monday, January 2nd in observance of New Year’s. Eversource will be working on gas main relays and...
WCVB
15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident
EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford solid waste/recycling schedule for New Year’s Day
REMINDER: Trash will be delayed because of the holiday. Served 20 years in the United States Air Force. Owner of New Bedford Guide.
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Restaurant Closure Leaves Building Owner In License Limbo
BREWSTER – The proprietors of Apt Cape Cod Farm-to-Table at 2149 Main St. have closed up shop and left town, leaving building owner Art Arnold "holding the bag.”. The restaurant made the national news in July 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Apt temporarily closed for breakfast to treat employees to a day of kindness after impatient customers were verbally abusive toward the staff.
ABC6.com
2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford to move New Year’s Eve programming indoors due to rain forecast
The City of New Bedford is moving to indoor programming on New Year’s Eve due to the rain forecast. Fireworks are still scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping will be postponed to a later date. Updated Events:. • Vinny’s Miracle Fish Puppets. The New Bedford...
Comments / 0