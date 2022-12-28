Read full article on original website
‘General Hospital’: Jacklyn Zeman Looks Back on 45 Years as Nurse Bobbie Spencer Brock Meyer Jones Cassadine
Four-time Daytime Emmy nominee and fan favorite Jacklyn Zeman made her General Hospital debut 45 years ago in December 1977. Her character, Barbara Jean “Bobbie” Spencer, was a dedicated student nurse who had her eye on hunky law student Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) and was anxious to put her past as a prostitute in Florida in her rearview mirror.
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
OOPS! CNN Misses Midnight In Botched New Year's Eve Broadcast
The network played “Back That Azz Up” as midnight arrived without a countdown.
Anita Pointer Dies: Founding Member Of The Pointer Sisters Was 74
Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, passed away Dec. 31 in Los Angeles. She was 74. “Sad to report my client, Grammy Winner Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, has passed away after a heroic battle with cancer,” Pointer’s publicist Roger Neal wrote on social media. “Her family was around her at the time of her death. She passed peacefully.” The Pointer Sisters — Ruth, Anita, Bonnie and June — grew up singing in a church in Oakland, California, where their father was a minister. Bonnie and June first began performing professionally as a duo...
Bill Cosby Plans 2023 Stand-Up Comedy Tour
Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby is looking to begin touring again in 2023, a year after he was released from prison following the overturning of his sexual assault conviction. Cosby made the announcement while talking to radio host Scott Spears on WGH Talk on Wednesday, December 28. “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” the Cosby Show actor stated.
‘Gold Rush’ Sneak Peek: Tensions Rise Between Fred & Christopher (VIDEO)
Tensions are rising between father and stepson in the Friday, December 30 episode of Gold Rush on Discovery. While Fred has been dealing with breakdown after breakdown and other equipment issues all season, it comes to a head in this episode. The gears on a truck’s wheel have imploded. The bracket on a dozer has cracked. And when Fred speaks with JB, the other man shares that Christopher has been a little hard on some of the equipment. So the issues they’re having are due to operator error? Yes, that has a lot to do with it. “It’s hurting us pretty bad,” Fred says.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breaks Paramount+ Streaming Record in Premiere Weekend
After huge box office success, critical acclaim, and Golden Globe nominations, Top Gun: Maverick has earned itself another accolade, as Paramount+ has revealed it became its most-watched movie globally in its opening weekend. The Tom Cruise starring action drama, a sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, debuted on the...
A meeting with a Hollywood madam in 1990
On 11 February 1990, the Observer sat down with Hollywood madam Alex Adams (a pseudonym among many; her real name was Elizabeth) and her dozen Persian cats to explore the Tinseltown demi-monde and listen to her ‘drop names no magazine could print’. Heidi Fleiss might be better known,...
