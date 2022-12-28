Tensions are rising between father and stepson in the Friday, December 30 episode of Gold Rush on Discovery. While Fred has been dealing with breakdown after breakdown and other equipment issues all season, it comes to a head in this episode. The gears on a truck’s wheel have imploded. The bracket on a dozer has cracked. And when Fred speaks with JB, the other man shares that Christopher has been a little hard on some of the equipment. So the issues they’re having are due to operator error? Yes, that has a lot to do with it. “It’s hurting us pretty bad,” Fred says.

