The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported a confirmed case of human rabies in Limpopo Province in December 2022. The case involved an 8-year-old boy from Mbokota Village, Makhado Municipality, Vhembe District. He was admitted to hospital with a fever, confusion, delirium, trouble breathing and hemiplegia. On examination, in...

2 DAYS AGO