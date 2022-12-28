Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3 officers fire weapons, injuring man with gun in car
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three officers fired their service weapons early Saturday after encountering a man in a car with a gun, Indianapolis police say. Officers were sent report of a suspicious car in a driveway just after 4 a.m. Saturday to the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. That’s on the city’s east side, a few blocks southeast of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.
Man apparently sleeping in car shot by 3 Indianapolis officers
Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city's northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation.
Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson
A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
Police say wanted man led officers on ½ mile foot chase
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Farmersburg Police Department Facebook, officers were led on a lengthy foot chase while attempting to arrest a man who was wanted in Sullivan County for possession of methamphetamine and probation violations. Dec. 29 around 4 p.m. Farmersburg Police officers located a wanted person driving North […]
Carmel police search for woman as part of theft investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police shared surveillance images Friday of a person they want to identify as part of a residential theft that occurred in late November. The theft allegedly took place Nov. 28 on Cavendish Drive, which features a row of townhomes between Old Meridian Street and Carmel Middle School.
Bloomfield man charged with attempted murder
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man in Greene County, Indiana was charged with numerous crimes including attempted murder after local authorities reported he made several threats, crashed a vehicle into the side of a residence, and fired guns into the home. Shawn Cullison, Detective with the Greene County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department, says in a […]
WISH-TV
Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
Parke County inmate attacks correctional officer
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A correctional officer was reportedly attacked in the Parke County Jail. According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Dec. 17 during routine inmate checks. Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, reportedly attacked a correctional officer, striking, attempting to choke, and holding the officer in […]
WTHI
Shelburn man faces drug charges after Friday morning traffic stop
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a pound of meth is off the streets after a Sullivan County traffic stop. It happened early Friday morning around County Road 200 East near County Road 650 North. Indiana State Police identified the driver as 52-year-old Edward D. Beegle of Shelburn. While...
WISH-TV
Man found shot dead between apartment buildings on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who’d been was found dead Saturday at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday to the 7700 block of Newport Way. That’s in the Lake Castleton Apartment Homes off Shadeland Avenue just north of East 75th Street.
Sullivan Co Prosecutor Office warns of fraudulent checks
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A post from the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page is alerting people of check fraud. The post warns vendors and merchants who cash checks to be aware of individuals who are cashing fraudulent checks that appear to be from a Clerks’s Office for bond reimbursements. The Sullivan County Prosecutor’s […]
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
WTHI
Inmate facing more charges after deputies say he attacked correctional officer
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate in Parke county is facing more charges. They come after deputies say he attacked a correctional officer. The Parke County Sheriff's Office released information Tuesday afternoon. They say the incident happened December 17. Michael Rozsa of Rockville is an inmate in the Jail....
Otterbein man arrested after woman's social media post
A 49-year-old Otterbein man has been charged with domestic battery after a woman's social media post was reported to Tippecanoe County police on Christmas morning. James Rider of Pine Street was arrested after officers saw a woman in a camper at the residence with "multiple bruises on her face," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
WLFI.com
Suspect in vehicle pursuit arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Danville man has been arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered following a high-speed pursuit. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started just before 10:30 a.m. when a state trooper pulled over a white Ford F-150 for traveling over 100 mph around the I-74 and State Road 25 interchange near Wingate.
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, on Dec. 27, around 4:05 p.m. […]
Man charged with attempted murder after Bloomington shooting
In addition to attempted murder, 49-year-old Lewis Robert Siegrist is facing charges of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
WISH-TV
Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
WISH-TV
1 shot and killed on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Saturday on the city’s northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 7700 block of Newport Way. Officers located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Cause of Danville Business Fire Probed
**** See the updated version of this story on this website. It was confirmed by the Danville Fire Department on Saturday that a person in this building was found dead.****. Investigators remained on the scene of a fire in a commercial building in Danville Friday night (December 30, 2022) long after the blaze was extinguished.
