INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three officers fired their service weapons early Saturday after encountering a man in a car with a gun, Indianapolis police say. Officers were sent report of a suspicious car in a driveway just after 4 a.m. Saturday to the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. That’s on the city’s east side, a few blocks southeast of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO