Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
CRISPR’s quest to slay Donegal Amy
In the 5th century, in early medieval Ireland, Conall Gulban, an Irish king, gave his name to an area of land at the northwest tip of the Irish coast. His kingdom was called Tír Chonall, the “land of Conall”—or, today, Donegal. Somewhere along the king’s descendant...
Ars Technica
Ancient Chinese text reveals earliest known record of a candidate aurora
There's rarely time to write about every cool science-y story that comes our way. So this year, we're once again running a special Twelve Days of Christmas series of posts, highlighting one science story that fell through the cracks in 2022, each day from December 25 through January 5. Today: New analysis of an ancient Chinese text revealed the earliest candidate aurora yet found, predating the next oldest by three centuries.
Ars Technica
Busting a myth: Saturn V rocket wasn’t loud enough to melt concrete
There's rarely time to write about every cool science-y story that comes our way. So this year, we're once again running a special Twelve Days of Christmas series of posts, highlighting one science story that fell through the cracks in 2022, each day from December 25 through January 5. Today: Busting the popular myth that the Saturn V launch was loud enough to melt concrete.
Comments / 0