it is heart breaking so hard on so many cramped up for months u see changes in behaviors as they slowly loss who they are by not getting enough time outside n beyond the stress of kennel life all fighting hard to get moments of ur time n hopes dashed when u walk by them .....
This shows a need for volunteers just to spend time and take them for walks. It would help with the physiological feelings
I wish I was able to adopt more. This is just one story. There’s thousands upon thousands of more just like this poor baby. I don’t want to even think about what would happen to my fur babies if they suddenly found themselves in a shelter? My poor little dog just hid in a crate the whole time I was gone on vacation and he was staying with my daughter… he never willingly goes in a crate at my house. So heartbreaking. He gave me the cold shoulder for hours after I picked him up.
Comments / 84