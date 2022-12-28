ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

finzbar
3d ago

it is heart breaking so hard on so many cramped up for months u see changes in behaviors as they slowly loss who they are by not getting enough time outside n beyond the stress of kennel life all fighting hard to get moments of ur time n hopes dashed when u walk by them .....

Susan Divirgilio
3d ago

This shows a need for volunteers just to spend time and take them for walks. It would help with the physiological feelings

Guest
3d ago

I wish I was able to adopt more. This is just one story. There’s thousands upon thousands of more just like this poor baby. I don’t want to even think about what would happen to my fur babies if they suddenly found themselves in a shelter? My poor little dog just hid in a crate the whole time I was gone on vacation and he was staying with my daughter… he never willingly goes in a crate at my house. So heartbreaking. He gave me the cold shoulder for hours after I picked him up.

pethelpful.com

Senior Dog Who Was Just Surrendered to Shelter Is Absolutely Heartbreaking

We will never, ever understand how someone can bring home a dog and then days, or maybe years later, decide they don't want the fur baby anymore. It breaks our hearts to hear about it. And you'd be surprised how often it does happen.
WOOSTER, OH
pethelpful.com

12-Year-Old Senior Dog Surrendered to Shelter All Because His Owner Got Pregnant

Because the shelter environment is so scary and new, it can be hard to tell what kind of life an animal had before they arrived. Many are found as strays or rescues, but other unfortunate pets are surrendered by their own families. 12-year-old Lonnie is a sweet senior dog who had a family and a home before he was surrendered himself---all because his owner got pregnant.
pethelpful.com

Dog Marks 100 Days at Rescue Without One Person Interested in Adopting Her

Any amount of time an animal spends in a shelter is already long enough because well, no animal should have to live there. It should be everyone's goal to get every last animal a forever home. They deserve it! So maybe we should start by getting those animals who've been living in the shelters the longest home first!
pethelpful.com

Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died

When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Outsider.com

North Carolina Woman Hears ‘Dying Dog,’ Discovers Massive Bear Denning in Her Backyard

An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a "dying dog." But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.
ASHEVILLE, NC
pethelpful.com

Woman with Heart of Gold Rescues 9 Terrified Doodle Puppies

Determined to Rise is an absolutely wonderful animal rescue organization run by TikTok user @CaseyRiveter and their partner. These two are devoted to the rescue and rehabilitation of injured, lost, abandoned and neglected animals.
CHICAGO, IL
pethelpful.com

Sweet Shelter Dog Keeps Getting Overlooked All Because She's Missing a Leg

Readers--meet Maci. This 3-legged rescue dog is a bouncy ball of love and fun, but she's still waiting for her forever home at Orange County Animal Services in Florida. Luckily, Maci's human friend Angela--an animal behaviorist who goes by @uniquelyk9 on TikTok--is here to help.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

