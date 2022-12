Doyle Ray Loftiss was born December 17, 1936, to Ralph and Evelyn Loftiss west of Canute, OK what was known as the Wise place. Doyle grew up east of Dill City on the family farm. Throughout his life he loved to drive John Deere tractors. Doyle was part of the...

DILL CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO