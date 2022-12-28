Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Aldrick Scott charged with murder in Cari Allen case
OMAHA — Aldrick Scott, the man charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha, has been charged with murder in connection with her slaying. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Scott, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those charges are in addition to previous ones of kidnapping and accessory to a felony, which were filed earlier this month before Allen’s body was found in a shallow grave near Topeka, Kansas.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Insurance company won't pay beneficiaries of man killed near Lincoln months after he shot a man
A lawsuit now in federal court poses a question: Is a life insurance company required to pay out proceeds in the case of a man who died in a suspected gang-related killing and who was accused in a previous killing?. A Canada-based insurance company, International Order of Foresters, has refused...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating what it believes is a murder-suicide after finding two adults dead in a home in David City on Friday. Family members called the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon and asked the agency to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of North Fourth Street in David City.
