Ahead of power transfer, Lapid vows to topple Netanyahu’s ‘government of destruction’
Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid delivered a parting shot on Thursday to Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming coalition, calling it a “government of destruction” and vowing to return to power. “This is not the end, this is the beginning of the fight for our beloved country,” Lapid said...
Border Police to be split from Israel Police, put under Ben-Gvir’s command
Israel’s Border Police is to be separated from the Israel Police and made into an independent body, similar to the Israel Prisons Service, under the control of the country’s National Security Minister, Israeli media reported on Thursday. The plan is part of the coalition agreement signed between incoming...
Netanyahu extends the term of Israel’s United Nations ambassador
As one of his first orders of business upon taking office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended the term of Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. The extension means Erdan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, will remain in his post until the end of 2024.
US Jewish groups speak out on the new Israeli government
A mix of congratulations and concerns has poured in from American Jewish organizations as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swore in his government on Thursday. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, serving as the umbrella organization of American Jewry, issued a statement calling Netanyahu “a longtime friend” who is “deeply committed to the strength of the relationship between Israel and Diaspora communities.”
Israel’s ambassador to France resigns in protest against Netanyahu government
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. “Mr. Netanyahu, the essence of democracy is human rights and protecting the rights of the minority, I really hope you will remember this in your important position,” tweeted German.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
Blinken congratulates Netanyahu on new Israeli government
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for the formation of Israel’s new government. “I look forward to working with the new Israeli government to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region, and to advance the interests and values that have been at the heart of our relationship for decades,” he said in a statement.
Jordanian king threatens conflict if Israel crosses Jerusalem ‘red lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah said...
IRGC commander: 50 operations conducted against Israel daily
Brig.-Gen. Esmayeel Qaani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force said Tuesday that 40-50 actions are carried out against Israel in the West Bank daily, reported Iran’s Fars News Agency. He predicted that the Palestinians would soon evict Israelis from their homeland. In August, IRGC Commander Maj.-Gen....
Biden emphasizes two-state solution in congratulations to Netanyahu’s coalition
WASHINGTON (JTA) — In a statement congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu on the swearing in of his new government, President Joe Biden reminded his “friend for decades” of the U.S. administration’s commitment to a two-state solution, something that Netanyahu has effectively abandoned. Biden also emphasized a key concern...
Major spike in Judea and Samaria shooting attacks, IDF stats reveal
As 2022 draws to a close, the Israel Defense Forces has summarized its operational activities for the past year, which included dozens of reported strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and dozens of special operations. Dozens of enemy cyber attacks were thwarted, the IDF’s figures reveal. The Lebanese arena...
2022: Israel’s population rises 2.2% to over 9.5 million
Israel’s population increased by 2.2% in 2022 to a total of 9,656,000, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures released on Thursday. Of the country’s residents, 7,106,000 are Jews (73.6%), 2,037,000 are Arabs (21.1%) and 513,000 are of other denominations. The population increase dwarfed the 1.8% growth in...
Israel’s 37th government sworn in
Israel’s thirty-seventh government was sworn in on Thursday, the culmination of a weeks-long political process following the victory of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc in the Nov. 1 national elections. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-ever serving leader, takes the reins for his sixth term in the Prime Minister’s Office,...
Eli Cohen appointed foreign minister, Dermer given strategic affairs portfolio
Likud Party lawmaker Eli Cohen has been appointed as Israel’s next foreign minister, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Fellow Knesset member Israel Katz was given the option of replacing Cohen during the second half of the incoming government’s term, but has yet to accept the offer, according to the reports.
Likud’s Ohana becomes first-ever gay Knesset speaker
Likud Party lawmaker Amir Ohana on Thursday was elected Israel’s first-ever openly gay Knesset speaker. The Knesset speaker is a powerful position whose holder sets the government’s legislative agenda and controls which bills are brought to the plenum for votes. Ohana will effectively run the Knesset and also represent the body overseas, while filling in for President Isaac Herzog when he is unavailable.
Croatia rings in the New Year as a fully integrated EU member
It marked a fresh start for the small Balkan nation of 4 million that captured international attention three decades ago as the site of a brutal war that left nearly a quarter of its economy in ruins.
