ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Blinken congratulates Netanyahu on new Israeli government

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for the formation of Israel’s new government. “I look forward to working with the new Israeli government to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region, and to advance the interests and values that have been at the heart of our relationship for decades,” he said in a statement.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s OrboGraph acquired for over $100 million

Oklahoma City-based healthcare automation service provider RMS (Revenue Management Solutions) has bought Israeli company OrboGraph for over $100 million. According to Globes, the acquisition was financed through the first follow-on fund of St. Louis-based private equity firm TSCP (Thompson Street Capital Partners), which owns RMS. OrboGraph uses artificial intelligence to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Biden welcomes ‘friend’ Netanyahu’s new government

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the swearing-in of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu’s new government could lose a critical constituency: American conservatives

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The op-ed was typical of the Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial page, extolling the virtues of moderation in all things. The difference was that the author of the piece published Wednesday, Bezalel Smotrich, has a reputation for extremism, and the political landscape he was imagining is in Israel, not America.
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu extends the term of Israel’s United Nations ambassador

As one of his first orders of business upon taking office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended the term of Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. The extension means Erdan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, will remain in his post until the end of 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

US Jewish groups speak out on the new Israeli government

A mix of congratulations and concerns has poured in from American Jewish organizations as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swore in his government on Thursday. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, serving as the umbrella organization of American Jewry, issued a statement calling Netanyahu “a longtime friend” who is “deeply committed to the strength of the relationship between Israel and Diaspora communities.”
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu swears in new government, giving far-right figures key roles

(JTA) — Benjamin Netanyahu completed his stunning return to power by swearing into office a historically right-wing government coalition and beginning an unprecedented sixth stint as Israeli prime minister on Thursday. After winning a decisive mandate in November elections, Netanyahu spent several weeks negotiating with figures once relegated to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy