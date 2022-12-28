Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
KPVI Newschannel 6
S.F. judge okays UC law school name change
A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that the state can tentatively change the name of the UC Hastings College of the Law. Judge Richard B. Ulmer issued an order on Friday that denied a preliminary injunction bid made by descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, the founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislature to consider Parents Bill of Rights
A proposed constitutional amendment, designed in part to force school districts to make access to their records easier, will be before state lawmakers next week. As things stand, anyone can request records through Sunshine Law, a process that typically takes a few days. That is subject to change through Senate Joint Resolution No. 6, aka the Parents Bill of Rights, proposed by Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia. A proposed amendment to Article I of the Constitution of Missouri, it establishes the “fundamental right” of parents “to participate in and direct the education of their children.” Lawmakers would tackle this issue when the session opens on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Free speech fight? Maryland U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin wants to see more crackdowns on “hate speech” on social media
U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said certain types of controversial speech are not protected by First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Cardin also said during a Senate hearing in December that he wants more European-style solutions — and potentially speech restrictions on social media. “If you espouse hate, if...
KPVI Newschannel 6
WA attorney general pushes to strengthen laws against robocalls
Bad news. Your car’s extended warranty has expired. No, wait, your health insurance premiums are in danger of doubling. And now the IRS says there’s a problem with your tax return. Don’t worry, there’s good news, too. You’re eligible for a low-interest home improvement loan. And your government...
Comments / 0