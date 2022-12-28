ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herman, NE

WOWT

Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas

Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

2 People Shot To Death In David City

DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
DAVID CITY, NE
klkntv.com

A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

7-year-old girl dies from injuries following South Omaha house fire

OMAHA — A 7-year-old girl critically injured Tuesday in a fire in South Omaha has died, Omaha police said Wednesday. The Omaha Fire Department informed the Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit that the girl, injured in a fire at 2223 S St., has died, a police spokesman said.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Aldrick Scott charged with murder in Cari Allen case

OMAHA — Aldrick Scott, the man charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha, has been charged with murder in connection with her slaying. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Scott, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those charges are in addition to previous ones of kidnapping and accessory to a felony, which were filed earlier this month before Allen’s body was found in a shallow grave near Topeka, Kansas.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Detective says Omaha man helped lure 20-year-old woman to her death

OMAHA — An Omaha homicide detective said in court Wednesday that officials think a man helped lure a 20-year-old woman to her death. Cameron Foster, 22, appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was shot eight times Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
OMAHA, NE
waynedailynews.com

Nebraska Health Care Lead Class V Announced, Wakefield Health Care Center Administrator Listed

LINCOLN – The fifth class of Nebraska Health Care LEAD is being highlighted by a representative from northeast Nebraska. According to a release from the Nebraska Health Care and Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation, Class V will be a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
doniphanherald.com

Omaha police officer who is part of PACE investigation files for retirement

OMAHA — An Omaha police officer whose home was searched last week as part of an FBI investigation has filed for retirement, the Omaha Police Department confirmed Friday. Johnny Palermo will retired from OPD effective Jan. 20 amid a federal probe into the Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, program.
OMAHA, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
SIOUX CITY, IA

