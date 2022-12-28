OMAHA — Aldrick Scott, the man charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha, has been charged with murder in connection with her slaying. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Scott, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those charges are in addition to previous ones of kidnapping and accessory to a felony, which were filed earlier this month before Allen’s body was found in a shallow grave near Topeka, Kansas.

