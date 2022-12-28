Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
kfornow.com
2 People Shot To Death In David City
DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
klkntv.com
Devastating fire destroys popular Nebraska restaurant right before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food up in Bellevue burned to the ground on Friday. Its owners say they feel blessed that everyone made it out safely, but the restaurant’s staff needs some help. As of Tuesday morning, more than $20,000 has been raised, which...
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
doniphanherald.com
Insurance company won't pay beneficiaries of man killed near Lincoln months after he shot a man
A lawsuit now in federal court poses a question: Is a life insurance company required to pay out proceeds in the case of a man who died in a suspected gang-related killing and who was accused in a previous killing?. A Canada-based insurance company, International Order of Foresters, has refused...
doniphanherald.com
7-year-old girl dies from injuries following South Omaha house fire
OMAHA — A 7-year-old girl critically injured Tuesday in a fire in South Omaha has died, Omaha police said Wednesday. The Omaha Fire Department informed the Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit that the girl, injured in a fire at 2223 S St., has died, a police spokesman said.
doniphanherald.com
Aldrick Scott charged with murder in Cari Allen case
OMAHA — Aldrick Scott, the man charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha, has been charged with murder in connection with her slaying. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Scott, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those charges are in addition to previous ones of kidnapping and accessory to a felony, which were filed earlier this month before Allen’s body was found in a shallow grave near Topeka, Kansas.
KCCI.com
'He has to tube feed': Omaha family with son who has medical needs stuck in Houston
As Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights this week, one Omaha family is among the many travelers left scrambling. And for them, being stranded is more than just an inconvenience. Four-year-old Kyrin has frequent seizures and uses a feeding tube. His parents say they packed an extra three days of...
KETV.com
Denver family reunited with missing dog in La Vista after community group's search efforts
OMAHA, Neb. — A Denver family visiting La Vista for Thanksgiving had the scare of their lives when they lost their dog. They looked for their white poodle, Snowflake, but couldn't find her anywhere. While the family needed to return home for work and school, the Lost Pets of...
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
WOWT
Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
doniphanherald.com
Detective says Omaha man helped lure 20-year-old woman to her death
OMAHA — An Omaha homicide detective said in court Wednesday that officials think a man helped lure a 20-year-old woman to her death. Cameron Foster, 22, appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was shot eight times Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and...
Salmonella outbreak linked to eastern Nebraska plant
The CDC is aware of 15 illnesses with two hospitalizations across three states but believes there are more cases.
KETV.com
One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
waynedailynews.com
Nebraska Health Care Lead Class V Announced, Wakefield Health Care Center Administrator Listed
LINCOLN – The fifth class of Nebraska Health Care LEAD is being highlighted by a representative from northeast Nebraska. According to a release from the Nebraska Health Care and Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation, Class V will be a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police officer who is part of PACE investigation files for retirement
OMAHA — An Omaha police officer whose home was searched last week as part of an FBI investigation has filed for retirement, the Omaha Police Department confirmed Friday. Johnny Palermo will retired from OPD effective Jan. 20 amid a federal probe into the Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, program.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
siouxlandnews.com
Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
Comments / 0