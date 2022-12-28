Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included "I'm So Excited," "Jump (For My Love)" and "Fire," died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said.
OOPS! CNN Misses Midnight In Botched New Year's Eve Broadcast
The network played “Back That Azz Up” as midnight arrived without a countdown.
Albany Herald
‘That Girl’: How Marlo Thomas Convinced Execs to Create ‘Revolutionary’ Female Lead
That Girl broke ground in television, and it returns to TV in a special marathon on Sunday, January 1 on Antenna TV. Ahead of its return, Marlo Thomas tells TV Insider what she did to make sure Ann Marie was different from women anyone had ever seen on TV. “There’d...
Albany Herald
From 'Avatar' to 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': The scene-stealers of 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, there is much to look back and reflect on, including those moments in film and television when an actor gave us pause, wowed us or downright destroyed us. Those moments and performances, stick with us long after the story ends, oftentimes registering on a deeply personal level.
Albany Herald
Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93, ABC news reports
(CNN) -- Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets....
Albany Herald
Dionne Warwick discusses her Twitter talent and her new documentary
Dionne Warwick wishes younger artists today would be more cognizant of what they are saying and the possible ramifications. The legendary singer told CNN she believes social media factors into some reckless commentary, one of the reasons she decided to join Twitter.
Albany Herald
Keenan Cahill, YouTube lip syncer, dies at 27
Before there were countless TikTok users lip syncing and attempting complicated choreography to pop hits, there was Keenan Cahill -- lip-sync extraordinaire. With little more than a desktop computer and pure passion, Cahill racked up millions of views on his YouTube channel by mouthing the words to hits of the day. He even got celebrities, including Katy Perry and 50 Cent, to join him.
Albany Herald
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung.
Albany Herald
Bankruptcy, fame and prison: The rise and fall of Todd and Julie Chrisley
In the 2014 premiere of "Chrisley Knows Best," Atlanta real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley gives the cameras a tour of his pristinely organized closet, bragging that his family spends about $300,000 a year "sometimes more" on clothing alone. Chrisley -- along with his family, which includes wife Julie Chrisley --...
A meeting with a Hollywood madam in 1990
On 11 February 1990, the Observer sat down with Hollywood madam Alex Adams (a pseudonym among many; her real name was Elizabeth) and her dozen Persian cats to explore the Tinseltown demi-monde and listen to her ‘drop names no magazine could print’. Heidi Fleiss might be better known,...
Comments / 0