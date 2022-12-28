ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
From 'Avatar' to 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': The scene-stealers of 2022

As 2022 comes to an end, there is much to look back and reflect on, including those moments in film and television when an actor gave us pause, wowed us or downright destroyed us. Those moments and performances, stick with us long after the story ends, oftentimes registering on a deeply personal level.
Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93, ABC news reports

(CNN) -- Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets....
Dionne Warwick discusses her Twitter talent and her new documentary

Dionne Warwick wishes younger artists today would be more cognizant of what they are saying and the possible ramifications. The legendary singer told CNN she believes social media factors into some reckless commentary, one of the reasons she decided to join Twitter.
Keenan Cahill, YouTube lip syncer, dies at 27

Before there were countless TikTok users lip syncing and attempting complicated choreography to pop hits, there was Keenan Cahill -- lip-sync extraordinaire. With little more than a desktop computer and pure passion, Cahill racked up millions of views on his YouTube channel by mouthing the words to hits of the day. He even got celebrities, including Katy Perry and 50 Cent, to join him.
Bankruptcy, fame and prison: The rise and fall of Todd and Julie Chrisley

In the 2014 premiere of "Chrisley Knows Best," Atlanta real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley gives the cameras a tour of his pristinely organized closet, bragging that his family spends about $300,000 a year "sometimes more" on clothing alone. Chrisley -- along with his family, which includes wife Julie Chrisley --...
A meeting with a Hollywood madam in 1990

On 11 February 1990, the Observer sat down with Hollywood madam Alex Adams (a pseudonym among many; her real name was Elizabeth) and her dozen Persian cats to explore the Tinseltown demi-monde and listen to her ‘drop names no magazine could print’. Heidi Fleiss might be better known,...
