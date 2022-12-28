CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday amid technical buying, export demand and as drought in major exporter Argentina kept investor focus on supply tensions in the oilseed market. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 7-1/2 cents to settle at $15.24 a bushel. * For the year, most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up nearly 13.8%, for a fourth straight annual gain. * Concerns over drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, and strong export demand drove Chicago Board of Trade soymeal futures to the highest prices since March 31. * It also pushed January , March and May soymeal futures to new contract highs on Friday. * CBOT March soymeal rose $12.50 to $471.00 a ton while nearby January soymeal rose $14.40 to $478.50 a ton. * January soyoil futures fell 2.59 cents to settle at 63.81 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures fell 2.29 cents to 64.07 cents per lb. * In Argentina, traders were monitoring weather forecasts pointing to high temperatures and light showers in coming days, along with concerns over planting delays. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that 500,000 hectares of soybeans may go unplanted if further rain prevents the progress of field work. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported U.S. soybean export sales for the week ended Dec. 22 at 705,800 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 500,000 to 950,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting scheme, the USDA confirmed private sales of 186,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2022. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against January soybean or soymeal futures contracts on first notice day, in line with trader expectations, but January soyoil deliveries totaled 779 contracts, more than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)

