Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat futures firm, ends year slightly higher
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures firmed on Friday, amid technical trading and continued concerns over winter storm damage to U.S. wheat crops, traders said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * Over the year, CBOT's most-active wheat contract finished up nearly 2.8% over what the contract settled at on Dec. 31, 2021. * Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies. * The resumption of sea exports from Ukraine since August has eased price pressures, though extreme cold weather in the United States in the past week rekindled concerns about supplies in major wheat exporting countries. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose 18 cents, settling at $7.92 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 20-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was up 24-3/4 cents at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Dec. 22 at 511,100 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above a range of trade expectations for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. * Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm focused on Russia and Ukraine, has increased its 2022/23 Russian wheat export forecast by 0.2 million tonnes to 44.1 million tonnes, it said on Friday. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday estimated Argentina's 2022/23 wheat crop at 12.4 million tonnes and said its estimate could be lowered again in coming weeks as yields come in lower than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise on Argentine weather concerns, export demand
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday amid technical buying, export demand and as drought in major exporter Argentina kept investor focus on supply tensions in the oilseed market. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 7-1/2 cents to settle at $15.24 a bushel. * For the year, most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up nearly 13.8%, for a fourth straight annual gain. * Concerns over drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, and strong export demand drove Chicago Board of Trade soymeal futures to the highest prices since March 31. * It also pushed January , March and May soymeal futures to new contract highs on Friday. * CBOT March soymeal rose $12.50 to $471.00 a ton while nearby January soymeal rose $14.40 to $478.50 a ton. * January soyoil futures fell 2.59 cents to settle at 63.81 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures fell 2.29 cents to 64.07 cents per lb. * In Argentina, traders were monitoring weather forecasts pointing to high temperatures and light showers in coming days, along with concerns over planting delays. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that 500,000 hectares of soybeans may go unplanted if further rain prevents the progress of field work. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported U.S. soybean export sales for the week ended Dec. 22 at 705,800 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 500,000 to 950,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting scheme, the USDA confirmed private sales of 186,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2022. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against January soybean or soymeal futures contracts on first notice day, in line with trader expectations, but January soyoil deliveries totaled 779 contracts, more than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat futures slide on profit taking, waning weather rally
CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking and as the weather rally from earlier this week showed signs of fading, traders said. * Wheat eased from multi-week highs struck in the previous session, as traders awaited a clearer assessment of frost damage to U.S. wheat crops. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract fell 11-1/2 cents, settling at $7.74 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded down 14-1/2 cents at $8.67-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was down 21-1/2 cents to $9.12-1/2 a bushel. * Egypt's purchase of Russian wheat, along with continued availability of competitively priced Russian and Ukrainian supplies, was allaying concerns about war disruption to Black Sea trade, traders said. * U.S. wheat markets remained capped by Russian competition in export markets, highlighted by a purchase of 200,000 tonnes of Russian wheat by Egypt this week. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for 4th year of gains; Argentina dryness, China demand support
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday, with the market poised for a fourth yearly gain, as a drought in key supplier Argentina and expectations of strong Chinese demand lifted the market, which had climbed to a 10-year high in June. Wheat futures edged higher, even though...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for 2022 rise as Argentina drought adds supply risk
Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs. Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost. (New throughout; adds analyst comments, updates prices, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday to stay on course for a sharp...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures hit new highs on tight supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures and several deferred feeder cattle futures hit new contract highs on Thursday, as shrinking weights of market-ready cattle and concerns over smaller supplies helped fuel a price rally, traders said. Ongoing concerns over the recent severe winter storm impacting the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures up slightly, backing off early jump to 6-month high
Investors wrestle with China's COVID-19 infection surge. (New throughout; updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previous PARIS/SINGAPORE) Chicago soybean futures were up slightly up on Friday, backing off session highs after jumping early to the highest since June as adverse weather hit Argentine crops and investors gauged the consequences of China's dropping strict COVID-19 measures.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures firm as investors track Argentine weather
Investors wrestle with China's COVID-19 infection surge. (Adds new first and second graphs, new headline; updates with closing prices) Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, after rallying earlier in the day to the highest price since June, as investors tracked forecasts for much-needed rain across Argentine crops and China's dropping of strict COVID-19 measures.
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise amid year-end trader positioning
CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, after rallying earlier in the day to the highest level since June, as investors keep a close eye on upcoming forecasts for much-needed rain across Argentine crops and the potential impacts of China's dropping strict COVID-19 measures. * Investors also sought to capture some profits and began shifting their positions before the end of the year, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 2 cents to settle at $15.16-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal fell $2.80 to $458.50 a ton while nearby January soymeal fell $2.20 to $464.10 a ton. * January soyoil futures rose 0.6 cent to 66.4 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures rose 1.39 cents to 66.36 cents per lb. * Drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, is threatening prospects for next year's soybean harvest. After less-than-expected rainfall last weekend in the country's main growing belt, attention has turned to showers forecast in the week ahead. * Union Pacific Corp and CSX Corp have warned of some shipment delays extending into the next few days as the U.S. railroad operators looked to normalize operations buffeted by a winter storm. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans post fourth straight annual gain on supply concerns
Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs. Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost. (New headline; updates with new first paragraph; updates with closing prices, yearly price trends) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday and posted a sharp...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures ease on profit-taking, feed prices
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - CME Group livestock futures eased back on Friday, as traders sought profits after cattle futures hit new contract highs in the previous session and on pressure from a run-up in grains, traders said. U.S. livestock markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year...
Agriculture Online
USDA November soybean crush seen at 190.2 million bushels
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean crushings likely fell in November to 5.706 million short tons, or 190.2 million bushels, according to the average forecast of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The November crush would be down from the...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's wheat harvest estimate could fall again due to late frosts -grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's estimated wheat production for the 2022/2023 season could be slashed again in coming weeks as yields come in lower than expected, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. Late frosts and a historic drought have caused the exchange to cut its estimate...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan 11-17
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Jan 11-17 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession clouds new year
Russia-Ukraine war propelled coal, gas prices in 2022. Further gains seen on strong energy demand, tight supplies. Markets eye China reopening, but recession could cap gains. Renewed concerns over food inflation to support grains, oilseeds. *. Interactive graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. (Updates prices throughout) By Naveen Thukral and Florence Tan. SINGAPORE, Dec...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, December 29, 2022
Grain and soybeans futures plunged in low-volume trading overnight as exports of Ukrainian agricultural products pick up steam. Eleven ships left Ukrainian ports yesterday and another four left today, according to data from the United Nations. The vessels were carrying wheat, corn, soybeans, vegetable oil and sunflower meal. Among the...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia to tighten palm oil exports from Jan. 1
JAKARTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia will tighten export rules for palm oil from Jan. 1 by allowing less shipments overseas for every tonne sold domestically, according to a new regulation reviewed by Reuters, which was confirmed by an industry official. Starting next year, exporters will be allowed to ship...
Agriculture Online
Turkey's cereals production rises 21% in 2022
ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cereals production in Turkey increased 21.3% year-on-year in 2022 to some 38.7 million tonnes, with wheat output rising 11.9% to 19.8 million tonnes, official data showed on Friday. Barley output rose 47.8% to 8.5 million tonnes in 2022, while maize production was up 25.6% to...
Agriculture Online
Czech Republic reports bird flu at large poultry farm
PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's State Veterinary Administration (SVS) on Friday reported bird flu of the H5N1 type at a poultry farm with around 750,000 hens in the west of the country. The detection of bird flu was reported after the farm registered an increase in deaths...
Agriculture Online
Grain prices close mostly higher | Friday, December 30, 2022
Grain prices closed mostly higher today with corn, soybeans, and wheat posting higher closes for the week. The USDA export sales report was close to trade estimates, and the USDA reported another sale of 6.6 million bushels of China this morning. Today, nearby corn fell into the close, closing 1¢...
