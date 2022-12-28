ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 54

The Bayou Oracle
3d ago

Call me crazy, but introducing young children to a man who rapped about murder, drugs, and screwing other people's wives seems like a bad choice in curriculum.

Reply(15)
29
republicans love to cry
3d ago

a excellent choice for a example of a great wordsmith. From "same song" with digital underground to his last album. yes he used harsh and real life content, yet his command of the English language is far better than most other lyricists from other generes of music.

Reply(2)
7
Common sense!!!
3d ago

If only more teachers were ALLOWED to think outside the box, to engage their students and get their brains working….

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Anita Durairaj

This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened

Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Upworthy

Gay man not invited to family Christmas, brave 10-year-old niece questions her grandparents about it

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 18, 2022. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for family and catching up with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to. One man was disappointed after his family didn't invite him to family Christmas but all the more disappointing was the fact that he was not invited for being gay. The 28-year-old's parents had disowned him as a result and they hadn't spoken to him in 8 years. His only link to his parents and immediate family was through his sister, 34, and her daughter, 10. His sister still had a relationship with his parents. He shared his story on Reddit where it went viral.
Upworthy

Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Upworthy

Elvira, 'Mistress of the Dark,' has been in a relationship with a woman for two decades

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 23, 2021. It has since been updated. Cassandra Peterson—best known to the world as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark—opened up about her 20-year relationship with another woman in her autobiography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira. In the memoir released in 2021, the horror hostess discusses her two-decades-long romance which reportedly began at Gold's Gym in Hollywood when she spotted who she thought at the time was the hottest bad boy in Tinseltown. "Often, when I was doing my pre-workout warm-up on the treadmill, I couldn't help noticing one particular trainer—tan, tattooed, and muscular—stalking across the gym floor, knit cap pulled so low over his long brown hair that it nearly covered his eyes," Peterson writes in the book, reported PEOPLE.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1080M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy