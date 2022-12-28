Read full article on original website
Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley cause of death updates – Bob Marley’s grandson suffered ‘asthma attack’ just before his death
JOSEPH Marley, also known as Jo Mersa, has reportedly died of a reported asthma attack at the age of 31, after being found unresponsive in his vehicle. South Florida radio station WZPP reported that Joseph, the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, died of an asthma attack. Tidal just posted...
John Lennon’s Son Once Admitted He Lives Off Beatles Money
John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, discussed how he is able to live off of the money generated by The Beatles' songs.
Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance
Sean “Diddy” Combs finally shows the face of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, for the world to see. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy mogul posted two photos of the latest addition to his family. One of the pictures shows the newborn in a baby seat, and the other shows the billionaire holding her while she sleeps on his chest.
Charlie Watts’ Wife Passes 16 Months After Stones Drummer’s Death
Shirley Watts, the wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, died on Monday after suffering from a short illness. She was 82. The pair were married for 57 years before the drummer’s death in August 2021 at the age of 80. “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts,” Watts’ family said in a statement, according to The Sun. “Shirley died peacefully on Friday, December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” Watts, born Shirley Ann Shepherd, met the drummer while studying at the Royal College of Art. She would go on to be a renowned sculptor, artist, fervent defender of animal rights, and celebrated breeder and showperson of Arabian horses.
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
John Lennon’s Son Said Blondie’s ‘The Tide Is High’ Reminds Him of the Former Beatle
John Lennon's son said the former Beatle used to listen to Blondie's "The Tide is High" constantly. John also discussed "Heart of Glass."
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included "I'm So Excited," "Jump (For My Love)" and "Fire," died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said.
The Beatles: Pattie Boyd Admits to Being Lost ‘In a Big Cloud of Fame’ During Marriage to George Harrison
Pattie Boyd, wife of The Beatles' George Harrison, admits to being lost 'in a big cloud of fame' during their marriage.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists
By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Recalls The 'Most Stoned' He's Ever Been
Snoop Dogg has revealed the “most stoned” he’s ever been in his life, which occurred during a particularly memorable smoking session with a fellow weed-friendly celebrity. During an appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the West Coast rapper recalled...
Nick Cannon shows off newborn No. 12 (photo)
Nick Cannon continues to be fruitful and populate the Earth at a dizzying rate. Cannon showed off baby No. 12 to his fan base after the birth of his newborn daughter on Dec. 14, 2022. “The Masked Singer” host and model Alyssa Scott welcomed the arrival of Halo Marie Cannon, their second child together and her third.
Robert Trujillo’s Childhood: Metallica Bassist’s First 72 Seasons
Roberto Agustin Miguel Santiago Samuel Trujillo Veracruz was born in Santa Monica, to a Mexican and Native American family that celebrated music in their home. The family split up when Trujillo was five, and he spent most of his boyhood in the Culver City area in West L.A., between his father's place in Venice Beach and his mother's Mar Vista apartment, but he held onto his family's love of music. "My mother was a huge fan of Motown – people like Marvin Gaye, James Brown and Sly and the Family Stone," he later recalled to Louder Sound. "Her girlfriends would be dancing, and there was this chest of drawers I would climb up on and play air guitar or air saxophone – air-anything. Then I'd go hang out with my dad who lived in Venice, and he'd play anything from the Rolling Stones to Led Zeppelin to Beethoven. But then my cousins were listening to Black Sabbath or on the R&B side they were listening to Parliament."
Barbara Walters, ‘The View’ creator, dies at 93
Barbara Walters, the legendary TV journalist, has passed away at the age of 93. Walters was known for her deep-probing questions in interviews with celebrities and many other public figures. Her work, which spanned five decades, earned her many awards, including 12 Emmy awards. Born in Boston on Sept. 25,...
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
Memories Of A Young Lion, Joseph Mersa Marley
“I don’t really walk around bragging about what I can and can’t do,” Jo Mersa said the first time Boomshots interviewed him, during the summer of 2013. Just the night before he had shared the stage with his father Stephen “Ragga” Marley and his uncle Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, spitting his rapid-fire lyrics to a capacity crowd at London’s Indigo O2. “I don’t talk about it,” he said. “When you hear, you hear it — and you get weh you get.” True enough, I’d seen Stephen Marley’s firstborn son before I heard him. More from VIBE.comJo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's Grandson, Dead...
Diddy finally shows face of newborn (photo)
The Billionaire Bad Boy business baron finally gave his fans a glimpse of his adorable newborn child. Sean “Diddy” Combs pulled back the blanket protecting his baby and delighted his 20 million Instagram followers. Diddy also posted a photo showing the tyke sleeping in his arms. This comes...
Tashyra Ayers is supporting teenage mothers by doing this
Tashyra Ayers is the owner of The House of Genesis, a voice acting production company that casts Black voice acting talent in a multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry. She has significant experience with being motivated to serve beyond her profession. Between Ayers giving birth to her son Daevon when she was only 14, and her mother dying just five years later, her mission became more than just a business venture.
Mary J. Blige has a heartfelt message for fans on New Year’s Eve
Mary J. Blige has been on tour throughout the holidays. The legendary diva took the stage in Jacksonville, Florida, for a pre- New Year’s Eve celebration with Queen Naija and K. Michelle. While music critics have suggested rhythm and blues is missing from today’s musical landscape, this tour proves the genre is indeed alive and well. All three ladies have created loyal fan bases built from their ability to transcribe their personal pain into powerful messaging through their music.
Paul McCartney Had Several Recording Sessions With Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham
Paul McCartney and John Bonham may not have been in the same band, but the two still collaborated in several recording sessions
Diddy gives 1st glimpse of newborn (photo)
Earlier in the holiday season, Sean “Diddy” Combs informed his fans that he has fathered his seventh child. The music impresario and his growing brood posed for fancy photos on Christmas Day and the newest member of the family made a cameo. The Bad Boy founder, 53, and...
