Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chris Fowler had outstanding call of Kenny McIntosh eaten by ‘turf monster’
Chris Fowler was on his A-game for the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The longtime announcer was calling the game with his partner Kirk Herbstreit for ESPN. Fowler was on top of every development and describing things with great enthusiasm. His call of... The post Chris Fowler had outstanding call of Kenny McIntosh eaten by ‘turf monster’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0