yourdailylocal.com
Forest Area Boys Fall to North Clarion
FRILLS CORNER, Pa. – Scoring the first 65 points, North Clarion cruised to a 77-6 win over visiting Forest Area in non-conference action. The Wolves led 55-0 at halftime and 63-0 at the end of the third quarter before getting the first two points of the fourth quarter. Forest...
yourdailylocal.com
Dragons Drop Overtime Battle With Allegany-Limestone
ALLEGANY, N.Y. – For the second time in as many games, Warren dropped a hard-fought decision at the Joe DeCarbo IAABO Showcase, 70-61, to Allegany-Limestone in overtime. Warren led by five going to the fourth quarter, but, behind a balanced effort, Allegany-Limestone forced overtime. In overtime, Carson Kwiatkowski scored...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Drops Heartbreaker to Salamanca
LIMESTONE, N.Y. – Tommy Nyquist’s half-court shot at the buzzer was off the mark as Salamanca (N.Y.) handed Warren its second loss of the season, 54-53, in the opening round of the Joe DeCarbo IAABO Showcase Large School Division at Allegany-LImestone (N.Y.) High School. Salamanca jumped out to...
Erie Otters prepare for the return of an old tradition
The Erie Otters are taking steps back towards a holiday tradition this weekend. The Otters have played home games on Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve for some time. However, the pandemic interrupted scheduling for the past few years. This Saturday, they’re returning to normalcy in their game versus the Niagara Ice Dogs at 6 p.m. […]
explore venango
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time the World’s Gaze Was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the World’s Gaze was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance,” Part I. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa.
erienewsnow.com
Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive
Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
yourdailylocal.com
2022 in Review: The Year’s Top Column Pieces
WARREN, Pa. – With the year coming to an end, it’s time for our annual look back at the stories that mattered the most to our readers. We’ve already seen news and sports, now it’s time to see which columns caught your eye. 2022 in Review:...
Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset
Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
erienewsnow.com
Community Gems: A Look Back at 2023
As we head into a new year, we are taking a look back at just some of the Community Gems we featured this year. From Friday night open skate, to bring the site of many youth hockey games, the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center has been a gem for generations of Erie area families, recently getting an upgrade inside to hopefully keep people coming back each winter season.
explore venango
Missing Crawford County Woman Found Dead
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found deceased. According a published article on Erie News Now, 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in Beaver Township, Crawford County.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
erienewsnow.com
Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians
Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
erienewsnow.com
Man Remains Missing Since 2016 Fire in North East
A North East man remains missing nearly six years after his residence burned down, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Timothy Green, 61, previously lived at 57 West Main Street in North East, but his residence burnt down on the morning of Dec. 30, 2016, as a result of what's being called a suspicious fire.
erienewsnow.com
One Dead in Overnight Shooting at Metroplex Club
One person has died and a second person was shot after a overnight shooting. Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny confirmed that multiple calls for shots fire came in around 12:30 a.m. at the Metroplex Club on the 1800 block of Buffalo Road. Two people were taken to the hospital by...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Pennsylvania
When you think about the weather in Pennsylvania, your mind probably goes to snow. After all, the Keystone State is known for its humid continental climate and for receiving over 100 inches of snow in some areas. However, which areas? This complete guide will walk you through the snowiest place in Pennsylvania.
Police respond to vehicle accident involving a house
(WJET/WXFB/YourErie.com)– Police responded to a motor vehicle in the City of Erie that occurred Friday night. The accident occurred in the 300 block of West 31st Street. Calls came in for the accident around 10 p.m. involving one car colliding with a nearby house. The house was heavily damaged as a result according to reports, […]
explore venango
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
erienewsnow.com
Christmas Tree Pickup to Start in City of Meadville
Tri-County will start its Christmas tree pickup in the City of Meadville on Monday, Jan. 9, according to city officials. Trees should be placed at the curb with the trash on regular pick-up days. They will not be collected if buried in snow or frozen down. If the tree is...
