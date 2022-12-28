Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today
The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Syracuse Falls to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl
A shorthanded Syracuse squad fell 28-20 to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl to wrap up the 2022 season. With the loss, the Orange falls to 7-6 and snaps its four game bowl winning streak. The game started out OK defensively for Syracuse, forcing punts on Minnesota's first two possessions. The ...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides positive injury outlook for Athan Kaliakmanis, Cody Lindenberg following Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck guided Minnesota to another bowl victory, taking down Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thursday evening. That win gives the Gophers nine on the season but involved some scary-looking injuries for a pair of players. Athan Kaliakmanis started that game at quarterback and was an efficient...
Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart
PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
Packers Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
Vikings Are the 8th-Worst Team in Football per ‘Football Outsiders’
Nothing stokes the fire of the Minnesota Vikings-themed “fraud vs. contender” debate like Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric. Green Bay Packers fans and pundits have weaponized the metric for weeks, hoping to expose the Vikings as fluky frauds after Minnesota sprinted to a 12-3 division-winning record through 16 weeks. The Vikings are a mind-boggling 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, and that stat is not good enough for some naysayers.
Sporting News
Jim Harbaugh bowl record: Michigan coach's woes continue with playoff loss to TCU in Fiesta Bowl
Jim Harbaugh was able to quiet the doubters last season when he took Michigan to the College Football Playoff for the first time. The program took another step this year, going undefeated in the regular season and comfortably making the playoff. But a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU in the national semifinals puts Harbaugh under fresh scrutiny heading into 2023.
nbcsportsedge.com
Ravens Take on Steelers in Primetime
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin emerging as favorite to land key QB target in transfer portal, per report
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have already landed one quarterback recruit via the transfer portal. Now, the Badgers are trending as the early favorite to land another key QB in the portal. Already, the Badgers have landed former 4-star prospect and ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers. He may soon...
NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week
Jack Dougherty (48-46-2) gives out his best bets for NFL Week 17. The post NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
nbcsportsedge.com
Points will be at a Premium for Iowa and Kentucky in Nashville
The Iowa Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats meet on New Year's Eve in Nashville in the Music City Bowl. It is a rematch of last year's Citrus Bowl won buy the Wildcats by the score of 20-17. The Music City Bowl traditionally has been competitive as 13 of the last 17...
saturdaytradition.com
Reactions pour in as Tanner Morgan leads beautiful TD drive for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan took over for freshman starter Athan Kaliakmanis Thursday at the Pinstripe Bowl. Kaliakmanis left with a right leg injury, but the Gophers were able to solider on regardless. Minnesota took a 14-0 lead late in the 2nd quarter following a beautiful pass from Morgan to Daniel Jackson in...
LSU vs. Purdue: An Early Look at the 2023 Citrus Bowl
LSU has arrived in Orlando as they continue game preparation for their matchup against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers are currently favored by 14.5 points and it’s for good reason. Facing a Boilermakers squad who will be without their starting quarterback, top wide receiver and an interim head coach at the helm, it certainly puts them in a challenging spot.
Michigan football: Betting picks for Fiesta Bowl, New Years Six games
Michigan football takes on TCU on Saturday at 4 p.m. from Glendale, Arizona as a 7.5-point favorite in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. One win separates the Wolverines from a trip to Los Angeles for the national title game on Jan. 9.
NFL World Reacts To The Packers' Kicker Decision
The Green Bay Packers are making a notable move at the kicking position before Sunday's game. Green Bay will have a new kickoff specialist for its Week 17 contest on Sunday. "The Packers are elevating Ramiz Ahmed to handle kickoffs. I wrote yesterday that Crosby leads the NFL in kick return attempts and is second in return percentage. In a game where field position will certainly matter, fewer opportunities for Nwangwu will be important," Paul Bretl tweeted.
Illinois-Mississippi State ReliaQuest Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
Mississippi State is a slight favorite over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
WGMD Radio
New Jersey sportsbooks stop Purdue’s bowl game bets due to Drew Brees’ involvement with school, gambling site
New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt betting on the Citrus Bowl between Purdue and No. 17 LSU given Drew Brees’ relationship with the university and a gaming site. Brees, a Purdue alum and eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer, signed on to be an interim assistant coach...
