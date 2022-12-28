ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
AllSyracue

Syracuse Falls to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl

A shorthanded Syracuse squad fell 28-20 to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl to wrap up the 2022 season. With the loss, the Orange falls to 7-6 and snaps its four game bowl winning streak.  The game started out OK defensively for Syracuse, forcing punts on Minnesota's first two possessions. The ...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart

PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
MADISON, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Are the 8th-Worst Team in Football per ‘Football Outsiders’

Nothing stokes the fire of the Minnesota Vikings-themed “fraud vs. contender” debate like Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric. Green Bay Packers fans and pundits have weaponized the metric for weeks, hoping to expose the Vikings as fluky frauds after Minnesota sprinted to a 12-3 division-winning record through 16 weeks. The Vikings are a mind-boggling 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, and that stat is not good enough for some naysayers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Jim Harbaugh bowl record: Michigan coach's woes continue with playoff loss to TCU in Fiesta Bowl

Jim Harbaugh was able to quiet the doubters last season when he took Michigan to the College Football Playoff for the first time. The program took another step this year, going undefeated in the regular season and comfortably making the playoff. But a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU in the national semifinals puts Harbaugh under fresh scrutiny heading into 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
nbcsportsedge.com

Ravens Take on Steelers in Primetime

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
BALTIMORE, MD
nbcsportsedge.com

Points will be at a Premium for Iowa and Kentucky in Nashville

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats meet on New Year's Eve in Nashville in the Music City Bowl. It is a rematch of last year's Citrus Bowl won buy the Wildcats by the score of 20-17. The Music City Bowl traditionally has been competitive as 13 of the last 17...
LEXINGTON, KY
LSUCountry

LSU vs. Purdue: An Early Look at the 2023 Citrus Bowl

LSU has arrived in Orlando as they continue game preparation for their matchup against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers are currently favored by 14.5 points and it’s for good reason. Facing a Boilermakers squad who will be without their starting quarterback, top wide receiver and an interim head coach at the helm, it certainly puts them in a challenging spot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers' Kicker Decision

The Green Bay Packers are making a notable move at the kicking position before Sunday's game. Green Bay will have a new kickoff specialist for its Week 17 contest on Sunday. "The Packers are elevating Ramiz Ahmed to handle kickoffs. I wrote yesterday that Crosby leads the NFL in kick return attempts and is second in return percentage. In a game where field position will certainly matter, fewer opportunities for Nwangwu will be important," Paul Bretl tweeted.
GREEN BAY, WI

