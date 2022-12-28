Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
AI VTuber Neuro-sama has just conquered osu, and she isn’t stopping there
Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere on the internet nowadays, acting as art generators, chatbots, and other forms of communication. Neuro-sama is an example of that, with the AI VTuber conquering Twitch and osu! at the same time. But what does it say about the future of gaming, streaming, and its relationship with AI?
dexerto.com
Amouranth reveals how much of Amazon/Twitch she actually owns
Amouranth has been no stranger to investing what she earns on-stream into other business ventures, but she’s revealed that she has almost 2 million dollars invested in Amazon, the company that owns Twitch. Amouranth is one of the top streamers on Twitch, and, as such, she does pretty well...
dexerto.com
Valve’s Steam Deck is so good, it doesn’t need exclusive games
The Steam Deck is not a traditional gaming console, since it manages to play pretty much everything under the sun, so why are some clamoring for exclusives?. Valve’s Steam Deck is a genius bit of kit, one that finally solidifies the idea of a ‘handheld PC’ in the form factor of a Switch, or PSP. While GPD, Ayaneo, and OneXPlayer have all succeeded in various ways, nothing has felt as cohesive as the Steam Deck itself.
dexerto.com
Shotz threatens fellow GTA RP streamer Penta with legal action over Twitch alert
After discovering that Twitch streamer Penta is using his voice in his sub alert, GTA RP streamer Shotz has threatened legal action over the usage of his voice. GTA RP has a tightly knit community on Twitch, with many of the game’s biggest streamers creating an ecosystem around their original characters and roles on any given server.
dexerto.com
How to switch scorestreaks and killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 dropped with killstreaks as default in multiplayer. However, there is a way to change your killstreaks into scorestreaks if you desire. Here’s how to do exactly that. Throughout CoD history, there has been regular switching between killstreaks and scorestreaks. Modern Warfare 2 uses killstreaks as default.
dexerto.com
Arc web browser first impressions: Fresh splash for stagnant internet
The Browser Company’s new web browser, Arc, is trying to take on the standard and provide a fresh way to experience the internet. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been given access to the new web browser, Arc. It’s an interesting proposition in 2022, going into 2023. The world has browsers, whether you have a favorite or not, it’s not something you ever really think about.
Comments / 0