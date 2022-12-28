ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GET THE ‘DROP’ ON NEW YEAR’S EVE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS

Warm celebrations and cold libations mark New Year’s Eve in the Florida Keys, where the only ice is in our drinks. From Key West to Key Largo, start 2023 where you’re meant to be. KEY WEST. Red Shoe Drop at Bourbon Street Pub, 724 Duval St. Renowned drag...
KEY WEST, FL
Body found in the Florida Keys on Christmas, identified as boater

WISTERIA ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The dead body of a man found on Christmas in the Florida Keys has been identified. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day a passerby found the man's body on Wisteria Island. The person contacted the U.S. Coast Guard who notified the sheriff's office.
MONROE COUNTY, FL

