WISTERIA ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The dead body of a man found on Christmas in the Florida Keys has been identified. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day a passerby found the man's body on Wisteria Island. The person contacted the U.S. Coast Guard who notified the sheriff's office.

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO